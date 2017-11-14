Sushil Kumar regained confidence by practicing with current World Champion: Coach Satpal

New Delhi, Nov 14: After a span of three years star India wrestler Sushil Kumar is again making a comeback to competitive wrestling.

Sushil, the legendary wrestler to have achieved back-to-back medals in two Olympics, divulged that even at the age of 35 and despite a three-year lay off from the competitive wrestling, he has been in such a form that can remind people of his magical touch in London Olympics, five years ago!

Sushil Kumar earned a silver medal in London Olympics 2012 and bagged a bronze in Beijing Olympics 2008. There is a reason behind Sushil’s boasting.

His father-in-law and Dronacharya awardee coach Satpal Singh commented, “He had been in Georgia for around two weeks’ training. Vladimir, the legendary Georgian coach who has been in our Akhara in Chattrasal in New Delhi for last six months had taken him there. Along with intensive training Sushil had a rare opportunity to play a couple of matches there against Georgia’s current world champion wrestler Zuravi and that was the priceless experience for Sushil.”

The wrestler has not participated in any competitive tournament since 2014 after having clinched the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games that year.

Sushil could have taken part in the nationals directly as his direct participation was already allowed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). But Sushil said, “I did not want to create trouble or dispute anymore. So in spite of being in Georgia for training, I rushed back to India when I heard the news about selection trial for the participation in the national championship.”

Sushil will be representing Indian Railways in the national championship.

According to Satpal, his student is in excellent form. Satpal added, “He has been training more than six hours every day for last six to seven months. Even, he has not taken rest on Sundays, the day our Akhara gets closed. So I am optimistic that Sushil will again bring medals in all the crucial international tournaments.”