Tokyo 2020: Full list of Indian athletes to have qualified for Olympic Games

Track and field:

Men:

3000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable.

400m Hurdles: MP Jabir

Long Jump: M Sreeshankar

Shot Put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh

20km Walk: KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla

50km Walk: Gurpreet Singh

4x400m Relay: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom;

4x400m Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony.

Women:

100m and 200m: Dutee Chand

Discus Throw: Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Antil-Punia

Javelin Throw: Annu Rani

20km Walk: Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami

Mixed 4x400m Relay: Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan & Dhanlakshmi Sekhar.

Archery:

Men: Three Indian men have qualified for the recurve event individual and in team events. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav.

Women: Ace archer Deepika Kumari will be India's lone represent in Tokyo in recurve event.

Boxing:

Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have qualified.

Men: Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have qualified.

Badminton

P.V. Sindhu (women's singles category) and B Sai Praneeth (men's singles category) are the only shuttlers from India. Sindhu won a silver medal at Rio Olympics in 2016 and she's India's medal prospect in Tokyo.

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will make their Olympic debut.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza secured an Olympic quota and the only Indian. Mirza finished as the top-ranked rider in Group G for South East Asia, Oceania in the individual eventing category in the qualifiers.

Fencing:

C.A. Bhavani Devi qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method to become the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

Hockey:

Both men's and women's hockey teams have qualified for the Olympics after winning their qualifying games.

Men's squad:

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.

Women's squad:

Goalkeeper: Savita

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi.

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri booked a ticket to his second Olympic Games by getting the last available spot in the final Tokyo Games Rankings for men.

Female golfer Aditi Ashok - who is also set to make it to her second Olympics - qualified after she finished 45th on the qualifying list.

Golfer Udayan Mane booked his maiden Olympic berth and became the second Indian male golfer after Lahiri. The 30-year-old Mane who is currently the second-highest ranked Indian in the world made the cut based on the reallocation list after Argentina's Emiliano Grillo announced his withdrawal.

Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak became the second Indian to qualify in gymnastics from India after she qualified through the Asian quota for artistic gymnastics.

Judo/Rowing/Sailing

Judo:

India's Sushila Devi Likmabam booked the Olympic berth in the women's extra-lightweight (48kg) division. She qualified as the highest-ranked Asian judoka outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) rankings list.

Rowing:

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified in the men's lightweight double sculls event at the Asian qualifiers in Tokyo.

Sailing:

Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics in April. She will compete in the Laser Radial class.

Three others - Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er) also qualified soon after.

This will be the first instance when Indian sailors will be competing in more than one event in Olympics.

Shooting:

India has secured 15 quota places in the shooting.

10m Air Rifle (M) - [Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar]

10m Air Pistol (M) - [Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma]

10m Air Rifle (W) - [Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela]

10m Air Pistol (W) - [Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal]

25m Pistol (W) - [Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan)]

50m Rifle 3 Positions (M) - [Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar]

50m Rifle 3 Positions (W) - [Tejaswini Sawant]

Skeet (M) - [Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan]

India is also assured of one berth each at the mixed team air pistol and mixed team air rifle events through individual quotas in the respective categories.

Swimming:

Sajan Prakash achieved a direct qualification by clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome and became the first Indian to achieve the 'A' standard.

Srihari Nataraj made it two direct qualifications by securing the 'A' cut in the 100m backstroke.

Maana Patel has been nominated for the universality place on the women's side and became the first female swimmer from India to make the cut.

Table Tennis:

G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee made the cut by winning at the Asian qualifiers, while paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra booked their place based on world rankings.

Tennis:

Sania Mirza made the cut based on her injury-protected ranking of No. 9. As per the rule, the Hyderabadi tennis star can make the doubles draw with a partner ranked in the top-300. Ankita Raina has been chosen as Mirza's doubles partner.

Wrestling & Weightlifting

Wrestling:

Seven wrestlers (four women, three men) have booked their place through qualifiers and will have a few medal prospects in the event.

1. Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg

2. Vinesh Phogat, Women's Freestyle 53kg

3. Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg

4. Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg

5. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men's Freestyle 57kg

6. Bajrang Punia, Men's Freestyle 65kg

7. Deepak Punia, Men's Freestyle 86 kg

Weightlifting:

World No. 2 Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in the sport at Tokyo Olympics.