Tokyo 2020: Lillard stars as Team USA round out Olympic preparations with Spain win

Team USA have had a far-from-ideal Olympics preparation, defeated by Nigeria and Australia in exhibition games last week and losing Kevin Love to injury and Bradley Beal due to health and safety protocols.

Gregg Popovich's side bounced back by beating Argentina on Tuesday (July 13) and finished off their Las Vegas camp against the Spanish on Sunday (July 18).

Damian Lillard top scored with 19 points with six assists for Team USA, while Kevin Durant had 14 points, two assists, two rebounds and two blocks.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine pulled off a series of dunks to put an exclamation mark on the performance.

Team USA are set to fly out for Tokyo on Monday (July 19), ahead of their Olympics opener against France on Sunday (July 25).

USA are grouped with France, Iran and the Czech Republic in men's basketball at the Tokyo Olympics where they are gold medal favourites.

In the women's USA defeated Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday (July 18) to conclude their Olympic preparations, heading in as gold medal favourites too.

Closing out our time in Vegas with style@ZachLaVine x @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/O7n7k9NPQT — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 19, 2021