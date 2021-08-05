English
Tokyo 2020: London bronze medallist Parchment shocks Holloway in 110M hurdles

By
Hansle Parchment
Jamaica's Hansle Parchment became the oldest male to win the Olympic 110M hurdles.

Tokyo, August 5: Jamaica's Hansle Parchment shocked favourite Grant Holloway to win the men's 110M hurdles gold medal at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday.

Parchment triumphed in 13.04 seconds, ahead of American Holloway in 13.09, with Ronald Levy claiming another medal for Jamaica with bronze at 13.10.

The 31-year-old Parchment becomes the oldest male athlete to win the 110m hurdles in Olympic history, with the gold arriving nine years after Parchment took bronze at London 2012.

Holloway had led at the halfway mark and appeared on track to challenge Aries Merritt's world record of 12.80 from 2012.

The American lost his stride and subsequent momentum, however, allowing Parchment to swoop with an emphatic final 20m.

Another of the pre-race contenders, USA's Devon Allen, missed out on the medals, clipping a hurdle on his way to fourth spot in 13.14.

