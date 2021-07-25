Tokyo 2020: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for women's 10m Air Pistol final

While world number two Manu scored 575 points, while the world number one Yashaswini scored 574 in the qualification round which saw China's Ranxin Jiang set the Olympic Qualification Record with 587 points. Both were appearing in the maiden Olympics and the pressure got the better of them in the crunch moments.

Manu started very strongly with a 98 in the first series but technical issues in her equipment during the second series made her lose more than 5 minutes as she managed 95 followed by a 94 in the third series.

However, Bhaker showed determination and mental toughness at the range in the second last series as the shooter scored a brilliant 98, but followed it with a disappointing 95 to end her qualification round.

Yashaswini, meanwhile, was slow to start scoring 94 in first series but bounced back with a 98 in the second series. She then proceeded to score a 94 followed by a brilliant 97. The two 94s did a lot of damage to Yashaswini's chances as even after scoring a 96 and 95 she failed to qualify for the final.

This result follows after Indian women's 10M Air Rifle shooters failed to make the qualification and men's 10M Air Pistol also didn't have a good day either on day 1 of shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.