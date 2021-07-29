Tokyo 2020: Mary Kom was clear winner but judges have their own calculations, says Kiren Rijiju

Former Sports Minister and current Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Mary Kom was the clear winner in the match but judges have their own calculations. Mary Kom's pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in Tokyo as she went down to the 2016 edition's bronze-medallist.

"Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me, you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you. Boxing and Olympics will miss you," the former sports minister said in a tweet. He said for all Indians, Mary Kom "was the clear winner but judges have their own calculations".

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too hailed Mary Kom as a legend and congratulated her on a brilliant journey at the Summer Games.

"Mary Kom, you are a LEGEND. You've shown us what it takes to be the best in the world, not once, but throughout your inspirational career. Your knockout punches are etched in the memory of every Indian," tweeted Thakur.

The Indian trailed 4-1 in the opening round with four of the five judges scoring it 10-9 in favour of Valencia. In the next two rounds, Mary Kom got three of the five judges to rule in her favour but the overall scoreline was still in favour of Valencia. The Manipuri clinched the third round too but once again, it was 3-2 and not 4-1 which is what she needed to swing the final score in her favour.