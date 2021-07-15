Tokyo 2020: Opening ceremony might be attended by less than 1000 VIPs in person: Reports

While the decision to exclude fans from abroad had been taken a while back, the Games will be barred from the localites as well. And now local media reports state that the opening ceremony of the grand quadrennial event is set to lose some more sheen as the it will be attended by less than 1000 VIPs and foreign dignitaries in person. This is a sharp decline from the previous figure of 10,000 cases.

But with more and more rising covid cases in Tokyo and with the host city being in a state of emergency, the organisers are trying to decrease the number of attendees as far as possible.

As per local media reports, 'Kyodo News', quoting sources, states that the organisers have been attempting to cut the number of people physically attending the ceremony at the National Stadium on July 23.

The Games will open in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic even as efforts are being made to ensure that Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends the ceremony to declare the event open. US first lady Jill Biden is also expected to be among the international guests for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

On Wednesday, Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months with 1,149 new infections coming to light. It was the highest one-day total for the city since January 22.

The National Stadium can accommodate 68,000 people but the ceremony will be limited to Games' guests, including International Olympic Committee (IOC) representatives and foreign dignitaries.

The Games will be held without spectators in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama. Under the new state of emergency, restaurants and bars have been told to not serve alcohol.

With players, organisers, coaching staff coming from all over the world, there has been growing tension surrounding the Games, with most of the citizens wanting the Games to be cancelled all together.

Anti-Olympics protests have also been held outside IOC president Thomas Bach's hotel after he arrive in Tokyo last week. The Games, delayed by a year, will see a lot of changes for this edition, with quarantine rules and player replacement rules coming into effect due to the rising coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)