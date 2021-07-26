Tokyo 2020: Rifle and Pistol Shooting Mixed Team events on July 27; list of Indian shooters, timings, format

New Delhi, July 26: India's Air Pistol and Air Rifle shooters are geared up to compete in the Mixed Team events come Tuesday (July 27) when both the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions make their Olympic debuts.
Here we take a look at what is in store in the Mixed Team Air Pistol and Air Rifle events for Team India on Tuesday (July 27).
10M Air Pistol Mixed Team
India team pairs
- Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker
- Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Date & Time
- Qualification: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 5.30AM IST
- Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, @ 7.30 AM IST
Teams
- 20 pairs
- Favourites & Strong pairs: Russia, Iran, China, France, Serbia
Format
- 1stqualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member
- 2ndqualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member
Medal rounds:
# Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)
# Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)
Finals Scoring:
# Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie
# First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins
10M Air Rifle Mixed Team
India team pairs
- Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan
- Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil
Date & Time
- Qualification: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, @ 9.45 AM IST
- Medal rounds: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, @ 11.45 AM IST
Teams
- 29 pairs
- Favourites & Strong pairs: Hungary, Russia, USA, China, Germany
Format
- 1stqualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member
- 2ndqualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member
Medal rounds
# Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)
# Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)
Finals Scoring
# Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie
# First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins
