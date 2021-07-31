Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Pooja Rani exits after lose to Qian in quarterfinals

Tokyo, July 31: Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) on Saturday (July 31) got thrashed by China's Li Qian as the Indian bowed out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Li Qian won the bout 5-0.
The Chinese boxer advanced to the semifinal of the showpiece event in middleweight category after defeating Pooja.
The Rio Games bronze medallist got off to a good start as she won the first round. All five judges gave her a 10 while Pooja bagged nine points. The Chinese boxer took the first round 5-0 against Pooja.
In the second round also, Li Qian replicated the same and didn't allow Pooja to get over her. The ace boxer clinched the essay 5-0 over the Indian pugilist.
Pooja needed a comeback in the last round but she couldn't weather the storm as Li Qian won the final round again with a similar score line to end the Indian boxer's campaign.
Earlier in the day, top-seed Amit Panghal crashed out of the showpiece event after losing to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in men's Flyweight (48-52kg).
Martinez overpowered Panghal in the last two rounds of the bout to clinch the match by a split decision of 4-1 to progress into the quarterfinals.
This was Amit's first game at the showpiece event. Earlier this week, Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from mega sporting event.
