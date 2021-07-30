Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for July 31: PV Sindhu, Pooja Rani, Atanu Das look to add to medal tally

World Champion Sindhu is set to play the women's singles semi-final against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying, while India's lone archer in medal contention, Atanu Das will take on Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in men's individual event.

Boxer Pooja Rani will face China's Li Qian in women's middleweight bout, in which a win assures a medal for the Indian. Also in boxing action, we will see Amit Phangal take on Colombian boxer Yuberjen Martinez in men's lightweight round of 16 bout.

Tokyo Olympics, Athletics: Full schedule in Indian time and list of Indian athletes in action

Track and field athletes will also be in action on Saturday (July 31) as women's discuss throwers Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, and long jumper M Sreeshankar will take part in the qualification rounds in their respective events.

Women's hockey team, who sealed their first win of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday (July 30) against Ireland, will take on South Africa in the final Pool stage game with quarter-final spot hanging in the balance.

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu v Tai Tzu-ying Semifinal: Date, IST Time, Head to head, TV telecast, Live streaming

Apart from that sailors, golfers and lone equestrian Fouaad Mirza will continue their action on Saturday (July 31) when the shooting contingent hope for redemption as Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil take to the Asaka Shooting Range for the Women's 50m rifle three positions qualification round.

Here is look at what's in store for Indian athletes in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 31) with timings in IST:

Archery

Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminator

• Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa - 7.18 AM (if qualified - Quarterfinal - 12 PM, Semi-final - 12.30 PM, bronze medal match - 1 PM and gold medal match - 1.15 PM)

Athletics

Women's Discuss Throw

• Seema Punia - Qualification A - from 6 AM

• Kamalpreet Kaur - Qualification B - from 7.25 AM

Long Jump

• M Sreeshankar - Qualification - 3.40 PM

Badminton

Women's Singles Semi-final

• PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying - 4th Match in session's schedule - starts from 2.30 PM (could start around 6 PM)

Boxing

Men's Lightweight Round of 16

• Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez - 7.30 AM

Women's Middleweight Quarterfinal

• Pooja Rani vs Li Qian - 3.36 PM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing - Dressage

• Fouaad Mirza - Session 3 - 5 AM

Golf

Men's Individual - Round 2 - resumes at 4.15 AM, Round 3 starts at 6 AM

• Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane

Hockey

Pool Round

• Women's team vs South Africa - 8.45 AM

Sailing

Men's Skiff 49er - KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

• Race 10 - 8.35 AM, Race 11 and Race 12 will follow

Shooting

50m Rifle Three Positions

• Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant - Qualification - 5.30 AM

(if qualified, Final - 12.30 PM)