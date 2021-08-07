Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal in Javelin Throw - full list of his achievements

The ace javelin thrower from India - who hails from Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district - became the second Indian athlete after shooter Abhinav Bindra to have won Olympic gold at the flagship event. Bindra had won a gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and it took India another 13 years to top the Olympic podium.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins first-ever athletics gold for India in Olympics

In his first attempt itself, Chopra covered a distance of 87.03M that placed him far beyond any of his rivals. He went on improving it in the next attempt with his throw of 87.58M which ensured he was way ahead of his opponents.

Neeraj, an overweight boy in his childhood, was persuaded by his family members to take up sports. He ultimately gave in to all the badgering and began training at the Shivaji Stadium in Panipat.

That was until he saw a few seniors throwing javelins at the stadium and decided to try his luck at javelin throw. Fortunately for him, that sport truly captured his fancy as he began training rigorously to get into better shape.

He grew up to become India's first-ever javelin thrower to win a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Games. The seeds of an Olympic medal were sown by Neeraj with his imperious performances at the global events that followed.

The 23-year-old who broke his own national record with a throw of 88.07m in Patiala in the Indian GP 3 in March qualified for the Olympics in March 2020 in South Africa.

Here are the achievements Neeraj has on the track and field event and brought laurels to the nation:

Gold Medal, Olympic Games 2018

Gold Medal, Asian Games 2018

Gold Medal, Commonwealth Games 2018

Gold Medal, Asian Athletics Championships 2017

Gold Medal, World U-20 Athletics Championships 2016

Gold Medal, South Asian Games 2016

Silver Medal, Asian Junior Championships 2016

Current National Record Holder (88.07m - 2021)

Current World Junior Record Holder (86.48m - 2016)