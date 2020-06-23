Top Lightweight contenders set to deliver fireworks in UFC Vegas 4

A former interim UFC lightweight champion, Poirier (25-6 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) returns to action looking to remind the rest of the division that he is still one of the best in the world.

Among the most respected athletes on the roster, Poirier has secured wins over former champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. He now aims to stop the impressive run of Hooker and make his claim for another title shot.

One of the most dangerous strikers at lightweight, Hooker (21-8, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) intends to land another devastating knockout and secure the biggest win of his career.

Since moving up to 155 pounds, Hooker has earned notable victories over Gilbert Burns, James Vick and Al Iaquinta. He now looks to prove that he can compete with the elite of the division and achieve his first UFC title shot.

In the co-main event, two fan favorites will clash at welterweight as Mike Perry goes for another signature knockout against submission specialist Mickey Gall.

A fan favorite for his explosive fighting style and unique personality, Perry (13-6, fighting out of Orlando, Fla.) looks to bounce back into the win column with another exciting performance.

A power puncher with all of his finishes coming by knockout, Perry has earned victories over Paul Felder, Jake Ellenberger and Alex Oliveira. He now looks to make an emphatic statement with another highlight reel finish.

One of the top prospects in the welterweight division, Gall (6-2, fighting out of Green Brook Township, N.J.) has proven that he holds the grappling skills to stop anyone in the world.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Gall has secured submissions in all but one of his victories, including wins over CM Punk, Sage Northcutt and George Sullivan. He now looks to become only the second person to submit Perry and continue his run up the welterweight ranks.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Dana White's Contender Series veterans clash as Brendan Allen (13-3, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) looks to spoil the debut of Kyle Daukaus (9-0, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.).

• Gian Villante (17-11, fighting out of Bellmore, N.Y.) makes his heavyweight debut against Maurice Greene (8-5, fighting out of St. Cloud, Minn.).

• Lightweight strikers aim to put on a show as Luis Pena (8-2, fighting out of Gilroy, Calif.) meets Khama Worthy (15-6, fighting out of Pittsburgh, Penn.).

• Mara Romero Borella (13-8, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) intends to bounce back into the win column when she takes on UFC newcomer Miranda Maverick (7-2, fighting out of Norfolk, Va.) at flyweight.

• Philipe Lins (14-4, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) and Tanner Boser (17-6-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) look to make a statement in a clash of heavyweight hopefuls.

• In a 150 pound catchweight bout, Dana White's Contender Series signee Sean Woodson (7-0, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) looks to remain undefeated when he takes on Kyle Nelson (13-3, fighting out of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada).

• Takashi Sato (15-3, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) welcomes the debuting Ramiz Brahimaj (8-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) to the UFC welterweight division

• Invicta FC standouts look to make a statement as Kay Hansen (6-3, fighting out of Fullerton, Calif.) takes on former atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey (9-4, fighting out of Arlington, Texas).

• Jordan Griffin (18-7, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) returns to action aims to hand Youssef Zalal (8-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) his first UFC loss in a featherweight bout.

Broadcast information:

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker will take place Saturday, June 27 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The preliminary card will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The event will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

Source: Press Release