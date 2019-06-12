English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joshua is finished after Ruiz humbling - Fury

By Opta
Anthony Joshua was stopped in the seventh round by Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden
Anthony Joshua was stopped in the seventh round by Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden

London, June 12: Tyson Fury believes Anthony Joshua is "finished" after he was sensationally dethroned by Andy Ruiz Jr in New York.

stopped in the seventh round by Ruiz

The Brit is set to get the opportunity to reclaim his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in a rematch with Ruiz, but Fury thinks his compatriot's best days are behind him.

"When a man doesn't want to be there once, he will always do it and it's hard to come back from," the former heavyweight champion, who will face Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on Saturday, told BBC Sport.

"He did it that night and I don't think he will come back from it. Finished.

"Ask any top trainer who has been around the sport a lifetime. When he got to the ring I saw he didn't want to be there.

"Everybody thought that man could beat me. In what world could he ever beat me? What were people seeing? I don't know what people were looking at as I don't know in what world he could have beaten me."

Fury added: "Physically Joshua could out-train everyone. He would break every heart monitor, has probably worn out every treadmill in the gym, smashes the bag, it's all very unimportant.

"Boxing isn't rocket science and today people are trying to make it a scientist thing. If you can fight, you can fight, if you can't, you can forget about it. You can eat every protein bar in the world, when you get banged on the chin and panic, it don't really help you much.

"People who don't understand boxing look at a fat man and think he can't fight. The best feeling I got from it was the two best conditioned fighters in the last 20 years have been Klitschko and Joshua and they both got done by two fat men."

More ANTHONY JOSHUA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: anthony joshua tyson fury boxing
Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue