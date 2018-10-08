UFC 229: Khabib's manager suggests McGregor insults led to post-fight melee

Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title by getting McGregor to submit with a rear-naked choke. However, the fight was marred by the madness that immediately followed.

Having made McGregor tap out, Nurmagomedov leapt out of the Octagon to attack the Irishman's cornerman Dillon Danis, which ignited a melee.

Meanwhile, McGregor was involved in a separate skirmish with others who had jumped into the octagon before the situation was eventually diffused as the fighters were escorted from the arena.

Abdelaziz, who McGregor had called a "terrorist" in the build up to the fight, suggested his fighter had been provoked by the comments the Irishman had made before the clash in the octagon.

McGregor had called Nurmagomedov, who does not drink alcohol due to his Muslim beliefs, "backwards" because he would not share his Proper Twelve whiskey with him, had branded his father a "quivering coward" and spoke negatively about his home of Dagestan.

Back in April, McGregor was part of a group that attacked a bus as they sought out Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 223.

In an Instagram post, Abdelaziz wrote: "I want to congratulate my brother Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undisputed, undefeated pound for pound king.

"There were never two kings from the beginning, only one king. This is not the way we want to celebrate such a dominant performance but when you talk about people's country, family and religion and intentionally try to kill someone like he said and the cornermen running their mouths after, this is the fight game and s*** happens.

"The fans got an amazing fight and a great show. I want apologise to the Nevada Athletic Commission, the governor of Nevada and I want to thank the Las Vegas police department and security for doing such an unbelievable job. Now everyone understands who's the amateur here."

After the events, UFC President Dana White told a rematch between the pair can't be ruled out and the Notorious Irishman also hinted of the potential bout via social media.

McGregor said he is "looking forward to the rematch".

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

