UFC 275 results and recap: Prochazka submits Texeira to win light heavyweight title in fight of the night

Main Event: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

The #2 light heavyweight contender Prochazka became the new UFC champion after a stunning fifth round finish of Teixeira. The title bout was a back-and-forth gruelling and bloody affair wherein each survived massive onslaughts and created amazing reversals.

Prochazka's time came when he was able to wrap on a rear naked choke and get the tap with just few seconds left for the bout.

After the bout, Prochazkar said, "I knew that I would be the champion before the fight, but I never imagined that Glover would be so tough. He showed an amazing performance. But in the hard moments, I will do whatever it takes to win. It's a big satisfaction. I don't think I've realized it yet."

Co-main Event: UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko took on No. 4 Taila Santos and faced a massive challenge from her grappling acumen. Santos insisted on taking the fight to the ground, and Valentina scrapped more furiously than any previous defense.

After five rounds, Shevchenko was awarded the split decision and said, "It feels good. I left my heart and soul inside the Octagon. This is what defines a true champion - we fight until the end, we never give up. Now, I have a lot of options to choose about who I want to fight next."

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

China's first UFC world champion, No. 1 ranked strawweight Weili made her dominance prominent in her rematch with former UFC world strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk. In the highly anticipated bout, Weili delivered "3.0" as promised with a new strong wrestling game and a spinning backfist KO in the second round.

After the bout, Weili said, "That was natural, it's something I have trained because I want to be a well-rounded fighter. Joanna is the flag-bearer for this division, I've watched her and I've chased her, that's the objective of mixed martial arts. I learned a lot from my two losses, I think that's the path for a champion."

More Main Card Action

There were two more first round finishes in a couple of welterweight bouts on the main card as Jake Matthews stopped Andre Fialho via TKO, while Jack Della Maddalena stopped Ramazan Emeev also via TKO.

UFC 275 Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jiri Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round

2. Women's Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)

3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout at 2:28 of the second round

4. Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews defeated Andre Fialho via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

5. Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena defeated Ramazan Emeev via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao defeated SeungWoo Choi via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

2. Lightweight Bout: Maheshate defeated Steve Garcia via knockout at 1:14 of the first round

3. Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen defeated Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang defeated Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Silvana Gomez Juarez defeated Liang Na via knockout at 1:22 of the first round

2. Women's Featherweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards defeated Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)