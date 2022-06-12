English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC 275 results and recap: Prochazka submits Texeira to win light heavyweight title in fight of the night

By
New champion Jiri Prochazka reacts after victory in UFC 275 headliner (Images: UFC)
New champion Jiri Prochazka reacts after victory in UFC 275 headliner (Images: UFC)

Jiri Prochazka became the first UFC champion from Czech Republic after he submitted light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira in the headliner of UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka in front of a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Sunday (June 12).

The first ever pay-per-view event hosted in Southeast Asia ended in success as UFC 275 saw a gate collection of USD 1,546,732 and saw a sell out crowd of 10,787 at the venue, where the main eventers earned the fight of the night bonus.

While the main event saw a title change featuring Prochazka, the co-main event witnessed a successful title defence from Valentina Shevchenko against Talia Santos.

The event also saw a veteran announce her retirement from the sport. The main card saw 4 of 5 fights end in stoppages, while the prelims and early prelims saw only 2 finishes.

The performance bonuses, on the other hand, were given to Zhang Weili, Jake Matthews, Jack Della Maddalena, Maheshate and Silvana Gomez Juarez, while the bitcoin winners were for 1st Place: Shevchenko (USD30,000 Bitcoins), 2nd place: Prochazka (USD20,000 Bitcoins) and 3rd place: Weili (USD10,000 Bitcoins).

Here is a look at how the UFC 275 main card went down in Singapore:

Main Event: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Main Event: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

The #2 light heavyweight contender Prochazka became the new UFC champion after a stunning fifth round finish of Teixeira. The title bout was a back-and-forth gruelling and bloody affair wherein each survived massive onslaughts and created amazing reversals.

Prochazka's time came when he was able to wrap on a rear naked choke and get the tap with just few seconds left for the bout.

After the bout, Prochazkar said, "I knew that I would be the champion before the fight, but I never imagined that Glover would be so tough. He showed an amazing performance. But in the hard moments, I will do whatever it takes to win. It's a big satisfaction. I don't think I've realized it yet."

Co-main Event: UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Co-main Event: UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko took on No. 4 Taila Santos and faced a massive challenge from her grappling acumen. Santos insisted on taking the fight to the ground, and Valentina scrapped more furiously than any previous defense.

After five rounds, Shevchenko was awarded the split decision and said, "It feels good. I left my heart and soul inside the Octagon. This is what defines a true champion - we fight until the end, we never give up. Now, I have a lot of options to choose about who I want to fight next."

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

China's first UFC world champion, No. 1 ranked strawweight Weili made her dominance prominent in her rematch with former UFC world strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk. In the highly anticipated bout, Weili delivered "3.0" as promised with a new strong wrestling game and a spinning backfist KO in the second round.

After the bout, Weili said, "That was natural, it's something I have trained because I want to be a well-rounded fighter. Joanna is the flag-bearer for this division, I've watched her and I've chased her, that's the objective of mixed martial arts. I learned a lot from my two losses, I think that's the path for a champion."

More Main Card Action

More Main Card Action

There were two more first round finishes in a couple of welterweight bouts on the main card as Jake Matthews stopped Andre Fialho via TKO, while Jack Della Maddalena stopped Ramazan Emeev also via TKO.

UFC 275 Final Results

UFC 275 Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jiri Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round

2. Women's Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)

3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout at 2:28 of the second round

4. Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews defeated Andre Fialho via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

5. Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena defeated Ramazan Emeev via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao defeated SeungWoo Choi via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

2. Lightweight Bout: Maheshate defeated Steve Garcia via knockout at 1:14 of the first round

3. Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen defeated Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang defeated Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Silvana Gomez Juarez defeated Liang Na via knockout at 1:22 of the first round

2. Women's Featherweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards defeated Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Comments

MORE UFC NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: ufc singapore mma mixed martial arts
Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 16:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments