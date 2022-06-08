UFC 275: Teixiera vs. Prochazka fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC 275 taking place?
The event is set to take place on on Sunday (June 12) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
What time does UFC 275 early preliminary and preliminary card start?
The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM GMT (Saturday, June 11) | 4 AM IST (Sunday, June 12), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, June 11) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 12).
What time does UFC 275: Teixiera vs. Prochazka main card start?
The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, June 11) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 12).
Where and how to watch UFC 275: Teixiera vs. Prochazka in India?
The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app and website.
UFC 275 Fight Card (Image Courtesy: UFC Media)
Main Card
1. Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka
2. Women's Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos
3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
4. Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape
5. Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Preliminary Card
1. Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen
2. Featherweight Bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
3. Lightweight Bout: Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
4. Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
Early Preliminary Card
1. Bantamweight Bout: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel
2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
3. Women's Featherweight Bout: Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards
|
Main Event: Teixeira vs Prochazka Talking Points
• Glover Teixeira looks to successfully defend his title and prove why he belongs at the top of the division with an exciting finish of Prochazka.
◦ UFC light heavyweight champion
◦ No. 8 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter
◦ 18 wins by KO, 10 by submission
◦ Has finished 18 of his last 21 wins
◦ Holds wins over Jan Blachowicz, Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov
• Jiri Prochazka aims to make a statement as a first-time title challenger by knocking out Teixeira and becoming the new UFC light heavyweight champion.
◦ No. 2 ranked UFC light heavyweight
◦ 25 wins by KO, two by submission
◦ 23 first-round finishes
◦ On 10-fight knockout streak
◦ Holds wins over Dominick Reyes, Volkan Oezdemir and Darko Stosic
|
Co-main Event: Shevchenko vs Santos Talking Points
• Valentina Shevchenko looks to further cement her legacy as UFC women's flyweight champion in her seventh defense of the title by finishing Santos.
◦ UFC women's flyweight champion
◦ No. 1 ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter
◦ Eight wins by KO, seven by submission
◦ Six first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Katlyn Chookagian, Holly Holm, and Julianna Pena
• Talia Santos intends to further her win-streak and snatch the belt from Shevchenko in her first championship bout.
◦ No. 4 ranked UFC women's flyweight
◦ 10 wins by KO, three by submission
◦ 12 first-round finishes
◦ On a four-fight win streak
◦ Holds wins over Joanne Wood, Roxanne Modafferi, and Molly McCann
|
Weili vs Joanna 2 Talking Points
• Zhang Weili looks to put on the performance of a lifetime and successfully defeat Jedrzejczyk once again.
◦ No. 2 UFC women's strawweight
◦ No. 5 UFC women's pound-for-pound
◦ Former UFC women's strawweight champion
◦ Has won 21 of her last 23
◦ Holds wins against Jessica Andrade, Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar
• Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to avenge her 2020 split-decision loss to Weili and show the world why she deserves a shot at championship gold.
◦ Former UFC women's strawweight champion
◦ Made five successful title defences
◦ Four wins by KO, one by submission
◦ First fight back since encounter with Zhang in 2020
◦ Holds wins over Carla Esparza, Tecia Torres and Jessica Andrade