UFC 275: Teixiera vs. Prochazka fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the main event, the second-oldest champion in UFC history at 42 years old, Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixiera looks to make a statement this weekend and defend his title for the first time when he faces undefeated No. 2 ranked Jiri Prochazka.

In the co-main event, No. 1 ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko seeks to extend her record for title defences against No. 4 ranked contender Taila Santos.

Additionally on the main card, former UFC women's strawweight champions rematch as Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk look to replicate their 2020 Fight of the Year.

Plus, the main card also includes, a flyweight bout in which the No. 8 ranked Rogerio Bontotin takes on No. 14 ranked Manel Kape, while Jack Della Maddalena faces fellow welterweight Ramazan Emeev in an exciting matchup that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card features some of Asia's MMA athletes in action as Korea's Seung-Woo "Sting" Choi brings his powerful striking into the Octagon when he faces well-rounded Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao at featherweight.



The first Chinese athlete to win a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, 21-year old lightweight prospect Hayisaer Maheshate will make his debut against fellow DWCS veteran knock out artist Steve Garcia.

The prelims will also see a pair of surging middleweights return to the Octagon when Brendan Allen meets Jacob Malkoun, and UFC welterweight Andre Fialho makes his fourth Octagon appearance in 2022 against Jake Matthews.

Early prelims, meanwhile, will see South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang makes his 11th Octagon appearance when he now faces Batgerel Danaa, Mongolia's first and only UFC warrior.

UFC Academy graduate Liang Na makes her second walk to the Octagon when she faces Silvana Gomez Juarez in a classic grappler versus striker bout between two strawweight prospects.

Hong Kong's first female athlete in UFC, UFC Academy graduate Ramona Pascual returns to the Octagon to meet Joselyn Edwards at bantamweight in the event curtain-raiser.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 275:

[ Jiri_BJP | #UFC275 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IEu8bU0BAa ] pic.twitter.com/JgevZUQPU3 — UFC (ufc) June 7, 2022 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 275 taking place? The event is set to take place on on Sunday (June 12) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. What time does UFC 275 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM GMT (Saturday, June 11) | 4 AM IST (Sunday, June 12), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, June 11) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 12). What time does UFC 275: Teixiera vs. Prochazka main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, June 11) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 12). Where and how to watch UFC 275: Teixiera vs. Prochazka in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app and website. UFC 275 Fight Card (Image Courtesy: UFC Media) Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka 2. Women's Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos 3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 4. Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape 5. Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen 2. Featherweight Bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao 3. Lightweight Bout: Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate 4. Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho Early Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight Bout: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel 2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez 3. Women's Featherweight Bout: Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards The LHW champ GloverTeixeira 𝑯𝑰𝑻𝑺 𝑳𝑰𝑲𝑬 𝑨 𝑻𝑹𝑼𝑪𝑲 👊💥



