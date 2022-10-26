UFC 282: Date, Timing, Card, Headliner, Broadcast and Ticket Information

In the main event of UFC 282, UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka defends his newly won crown against former title-holder and No. 1 ranked contender Glover Teixeira.

The Czech Republic's first UFC champion, Prochazka (29-3-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) intends to make his reign on top of the light heavyweight division a long and historic one.

An exciting finisher who has more UFC post-fight bonuses than he does fights, Prochazka quickly rose through the rankings with statement wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. He now looks to leave no doubt in his rematch with Teixeira by delivering another vintage performance.

Teixeira (33-8, fighting out of Danbury, Conn. by way of Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to recapture his lost title and add a new chapter to his storied UFC career.

An MMA legend who has been competing for over 20 years, he has earned notable wins over former champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans. Teixeira now plans to leave it all in the Octagon and end the year with his hand raised.

Also on the card, more top-ranked light heavyweight action sees former champion and No. 2 contender Jan Blachowicz attempt to stop the momentum of No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev.

Former champion Blachowicz (29-9, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) plans to defend his spot in the rankings and stake his claim as the next contender for the belt.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with knockout power, he has shown off his well-rounded skills in victories over Dominick Reyes, Corey Anderson and Luke Rockhold. He now seeks to snap Ankalaev's win streak by becoming the first person to knock him out.

Ankalaev (18-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) has cemented himself as one of the most feared athletes in the light heavyweight division. A Master of Sport in Combat Sambo, Ankalaev is currently on the second-longest win streak in the division's history, which stands at nine victories.

His notable results include defeats of Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Volkan Oezdemir. He now looks to make it 10 in a row and secure his first shot at UFC gold.

Additional bouts on the card include:

● Breakout star Paddy Pimblett (19-3, fighting out of Liverpool, England) intends to keep his momentum going against gritty veteran Jared Gordon (19-5, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.).

● Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (29-16, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) and Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) meet in a Fight of the Night contender.

● Former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (18-8, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden) battles Ovince Saint Preux (26-16, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.).

● Fan favorite and No. 9 ranked middleweight Darren Till (18-4, fighting out of Liverpool, England) takes on No. 13 ranked Dricus du Plessis (17-2, fighting out of Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa).

● Edmen Shahbazyan (11-3, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) locks horns with Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5, fighting out of Cape Town, South Africa) in a middleweight contest.

● Heavyweight action sees No. 9 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) lock horns with No. 11 ranked Chris Daukaus (Philadelphia, Penn.).

● Billy Quarantillo (16-4, fighting out of Tampa, Fla.) plans to spoil the featherweight debut of Alexander Hernandez (13-5, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas).

● TJ Brown (16-9, fighting out of Little Rock, Ark.) and Dana White's Contender Series signee Erik Silva (9-1, fighting out of Alajuela, Costa Rica) collide in a featherweight tilt.

● No. 14 ranked middleweight Chris Curtis (29-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets the always exciting Joaquin Buckley (15-5, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.).

● Ronnie Lawrence (8-2, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla.) returns to action against undefeated Dana White's Contender Series signee Cameron Saaiman (6-0, fighting out of Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa).

● Dana White's Contender Series signee Vinicius Salvador (14-4, fighting out of Minas Gerais, Brazil) intends to steal the show in his UFC debut against Daniel Silva (11-4, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at flyweight.

UFC 282 Ticket and Broadcast Information

UFC 282: Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 takes place on Saturday, December 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN+ PPV.

The prelims will be seen on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the night's action starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 282: Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 tickets will go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM PT and are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, October 26 at 10 AM PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, October 27 starting at 10 AM PT. To access this pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release