UFC Columbus 2022 results and recap: Blaydes knocks out Daukaus as Grasso submits Wood

In the main event, No. 4 ranked Blaydes made exactly the statement he needed to with a flush right hand KO of No. 9 ranked Daukaus. The punch came less than 10 seconds into the second round, and the referee waived it off after Daukaus couldn't recover to fend off more of Blaydes' onslaught.

Following the finish, Blaydes said, "I think I deserve an interim title shot against (Ciryl) Gane. I want next! I wanted to put out a statement. I know everyone was waiting for me to shoot, not looking for me to strike. I'm looking to do both. I saw the opportunity and I took it."

The co-main event between women's flyweight contenders No. 7 ranked Joanne Wood and No. 9 ranked Alexa Grasso didn't last long and followed the pattern of the evening with the underdog victory. Grasso was able to win a scramble and take Wood's back, then submitted her by rear naked choke within the first round.

After choking out Wood, Grasso said, "I'm so so happy because I told you I wanted to have my first submission... I worked this hundreds and hundreds of times. I knew she was very aggressive in striking and does those spinning things. I wanted to do it exactly that way. It's been a long road, stepping up, finally I have three wins in a row."

Also on the main card, MMA legend and Ohio representative Matt Brown and fellow tough guy Bryan Barberena delivered a knock-down, drag out welterweight brawl that went all the way to the judges, who awarded a narrow split decision to Barberena, to the dismay of the hometown crowd.

In a fantastic flyweight contenders' match, #6 Kai Kara-France leapfrogged No. 2 ranked Askar Askarov with a close but unanimous decision victory that showcased each top flyweight's talents: Askarov's brilliant wrestling and Kara-France's striking and takedown defense.

Neil Magny gutted out a three-round split decision over Max Griffin, tying Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19 in the process, while Marc Diakiese also earned a decision win against Viacheslav Borschev in the lightweight bout that opened the main card.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Bruno Souza, Manon Fiorot, Matheus Nicolau and Sara McMann earned decision wins, while Chris Gutierrez and Alisakhab Khizriev claimed stoppage wins.

UFC Columbus 2022 Final Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes defeats Chris Daukaus via TKO (Strikes) at :17 of Round Two

2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso defeats Joanne Wood via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:57 of Round One

3. Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena defeats Matt Brown via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Flyweight Bout: Kai Kara-France defeats Askar Askarov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny defeats Max Griffin via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

6. Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese defeats Viacheslav Borshchev via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Bruno Souza defeats Luis Saldana via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez defeated Batgerel Danaa via TKO at 2:34 of Round 2

3. Middleweight bout: Alisakhab Khizriev defeated Denis Tiuliulin via Submission (rear naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2

4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot defeats Jennifer Maia via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau defeats David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Sara McMann defeats Karol Rosa via Unanimous Decision(29-28, 29-28, 29-28)