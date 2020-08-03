UFC: Dana White's Contender Series returns for Season Four from August 4

Season four is scheduled for 10 Tuesday night episodes, with the first taking place on Tuesday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Over its past three seasons, Dana White's Contender Series has introduced some of UFC's top prospects from around the world, including launching the UFC careers for such athletes as Sean O'Malley, Edmen Shahbazyan, Dan Ige, Maycee Barber, Sodiq Yusuff and more.

HOLY SHIT!!! Watch this!!! I can’t wait for #DWCS Tuesday August 4th LIVE on @ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/yYfuJv0WCy — danawhite (@danawhite) July 28, 2020

To this day, eight Dana White's Contender Series alums have competed in UFC main or co-main events and 16 signees are currently in the top 15 of their respective divisions, making it one of the most successful talent-discovery shows in UFC history.

To support your coverage, please find the download link to the season four sizzle reel here. In addition, please find the download link for the season four athlete feature here, which highlights some of the participating athletes, their backgrounds and what competing on Dana White's Contender Series means to them.

Bouts included in the first episode of season 4:

• Light heavyweight bout: Ty Flores vs. Dustin Jacoby

• Lightweight bout: Uros Medic vs. Mikey Gonzalez

• Flyweight bout: Luis Rodriguez vs. Jerome Rivera

• Lightweight bout: Jordan Leavitt vs. Luke Flores

Source: Press Release