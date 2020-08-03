English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC: Dana White's Contender Series returns for Season Four from August 4

By
Dana Whites Contender Series returns for Season Four from August 4
Dana White's Contender Series returns for Season Four from August 4

Las Vegas, August 3: The hit show Dana White's Contender Series officially returns for its fourth season featuring a lineup of new and returning athletes looking for their chance to impress Dana White and make their UFC dreams come true by competing to earn a spot on the UFC roster.

Season four is scheduled for 10 Tuesday night episodes, with the first taking place on Tuesday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Over its past three seasons, Dana White's Contender Series has introduced some of UFC's top prospects from around the world, including launching the UFC careers for such athletes as Sean O'Malley, Edmen Shahbazyan, Dan Ige, Maycee Barber, Sodiq Yusuff and more.

To this day, eight Dana White's Contender Series alums have competed in UFC main or co-main events and 16 signees are currently in the top 15 of their respective divisions, making it one of the most successful talent-discovery shows in UFC history.

To support your coverage, please find the download link to the season four sizzle reel here. In addition, please find the download link for the season four athlete feature here, which highlights some of the participating athletes, their backgrounds and what competing on Dana White's Contender Series means to them.

Bouts included in the first episode of season 4:

• Light heavyweight bout: Ty Flores vs. Dustin Jacoby

• Lightweight bout: Uros Medic vs. Mikey Gonzalez

• Flyweight bout: Luis Rodriguez vs. Jerome Rivera

• Lightweight bout: Jordan Leavitt vs. Luke Flores

Source: Press Release

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEC 3 - 4 PMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 9:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue