UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Venue, date, start time and telecast information

When and where is UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 taking place?

The event will take place on Sunday (July 19) at the Flash Forum on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Saturday (July 18) in the US.

What time does UFC Fight Island 2 start?

The main card begins at 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, July 19) | 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, July 18), and the preliminary card will kick off at 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, July 19) | 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT (Saturday, July 18).

Where to watch UFC Fight Island 2?

The main card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The preliminary card will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

How to watch UFC Fight Island 2 in India?

The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV on Sunday (July 19).

Main Event: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 preview and talking points

Deiveson Figueiredo looks to do right by his second title opportunity and prove his win over Benavidez was no fluke.

Figueiredo scored a controversial TKO win over Benavidez in February, but was deemed ineligible for the vacant championship due to missing weight.

Figueiredo, who is arguably the hardest hitting flyweight on the roster, holds spectacular victories against Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja and John Moraga. Figueiredo now looks to do right by his second title opportunity and prove his win over Benavidez was no fluke.

Talking Points: Figueiredo

● No. 1 ranked flyweight contender

● Defeated Benavidez via controversial TKO in February, but was ineligible for championship due to missing weight

● Nine wins by KO, six via submission

● Nine first-round finishes

● Also holds wins over Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja and John Moraga

Joseph Benavidez hopes to even the score with Figueiredo and capture the UFC flyweight championship.

Considered by many to be among the greatest fighters to never win a UFC championship, Benavidez has a fresh opportunity to make his dream a reality.

Over the course of his tremendous career, he has earned impressive victories against Jussier Formiga (twice), Henry Cejudo and Tim Elliott. Benavidez now hopes to even the score with Figueiredo and capture the UFC flyweight championship.

Talking Points: Benavidez

● No. 2 ranked flyweight contender

● Perennial flyweight contender since division's inception in 2012

● Nine wins by submission, eight via KO

● Seven first-round finishes

● Holds victories against over Jussier Formiga (twice), Henry Cejudo and Tim Elliott

Co-main event: Hermansson vs. Gastelum preview and talking points

Jack Hermansson aims to re-assert himself as a title threat by taking out another former UFC title challenger.

Hermansson, who is known for his heavy ground-and-pound attack has proven to be as tough and gritty as they come at middleweight.

Victorious in four of his last five outings, he has netted exciting wins over Jacare Souza, David Branch and Thales Leites. Hermansson now aims to re-assert himself as a title threat by taking out another former UFC title challenger.

Talking Points: Hermansson

● No. 6 ranked UFC middleweight contender

● 11 wins by KO, five by submission

● Nine first-round finishes

● Won four of last five

● Holds wins over Jacare Souza, David Branch and Thales Leites

Kelvin Gastelum hopes to continue his climb up the ranks by taking out Hermansson. Winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 17, the resume of Gastelum features the top names at middleweight and includes a classic five-round battle against champion Israel Adesanya.

He also holds sensational wins over Michael Bisping, Jacare Souza and Tim Kennedy. Gastelum now hopes to continue his climb up the ranks by taking out Hermansson.

Talking Points: Gastelum

● No. 7 ranked UFC middleweight

● Seven wins by KO, four via submission

● Six first-round finishes

● Won The Ultimate Fighter season 17

● Holds wins over Michael Bisping, Jacare Souza and Tim Kennedy

Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

Main Card

1. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

2. Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

3. Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

5. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Roman Dolidze

2. Catchweight (150 lb) bout: Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

3. Lightweight bout: Joseph Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

4. Bantamweight bout: Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

5. Flyweight bout: Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi

6. Lightweight bout: Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

7. Heavyweight bout: Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe