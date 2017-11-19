UFC Fight Night 121 results: Werdum delivers in long night at Sydney

Sydney, November 19: Fabricio Werdum delivers in Australia on the longest night of UFC history at UFC Fight Night 121 hosted by Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday (November 19).

Former Heavyweight Champion Werdum and Marcin Tybura locked horns in the main event of the night. The fight went five rounds, and it was the Brazilian who took the unanimous decision with a pair of 50-45s and a 49-46 from the judges.

Fabricio Werdum cements his spot atop the heavyweight division with the big win over Marcin Tybura! #UFCSydney https://t.co/hQcQ4amUw2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

In the Aussie on Aussie co-main event, UFC newcomer Jessy Rose-Clark got a pair of 29-28 scores to get a split decision victory against Rawlings who was shocked by the decision. Clark was really impressive even though she filled in on a 11 days short notice.

A featherweight bout opened up the main card of UFC Fight Night 121 event where Alex Volkanovski beat up Shane Young for 15 minutes for a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Next up, Elias Theodorou was too much to handle for the gritty Aussie Daniel Kelly as the Canadian picked up a unanimous decision win.

Elias Theodorou wins by unanimous decision with the quality shots vs. Dan Kelly! #UFCSydney https://t.co/RUHfgTzqO1 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

On his return to welterweight, Jake Matthews was hoping to be rejuvenated in his first UFC fight in the division, but Bojan Velikovic made him struggle through the three rounds. Matthews, however managed to take a split decision from Velickovic with a pair of 29-28 scores in the end.

In a razor-close fight, Belal Muhammad took a pair of 29-28 scores to earn a split decision win against Tim Means in arguably the biggest win of his career. Muhammad later called out MMA's newest villain, Colby Covington.

Heavyweights Anthony Hamilton and Adam Wieczorek kicked off UFC Sydney in a close fight promotional newcomer Wieczorek stunned Hamilton by earning a unanimous decision victory.

Next up, in a flyweight bout, Eric Shelton with a dominance on the ground via takedowns won a unanimous decision against Jenel Lausa with a sweep of the judges' scorecards for his first UFC victory.

Followed it was a women's strawweight bout where Nadia Kassem earned a unanimous decision victory against the returning Alex Chambers with a pair of 29-27 scores and a 29-28.

Later, Frank Camacho got the most of the work done and bloodied Damien Brown in their battle of 15 minutes to pick up a split decision win.

The next heavyweight bout featured the first stoppage of the night when Tai Tuivasa took out Rashad Coulter with a first-round knockout in his UFC debut, getting the stoppage with 25 seconds left in the first round.

Nik Lentz submitted 5-1 favored Will Brooks with a second-round guillotine choke to earn the second stoppage victory of the night at the 2:05 mark of the second round.

GUILLOTINE! Nik Lentz makes Will Brooks tap for the submission win! #UFCSydney https://t.co/RIuHPLE1i8 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

A flyweight bout concluded the preliminary card, where Ryan Benoit knocked out Mokhtarian with a head kick in the third round - when he potentially was en route to defeat with the scores going against him on the scorecards after the first two rounds.

KICK GAME PROPER! Ryan Benoit lands a vicious knee for the victory vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian! #UFCSydney https://t.co/VNxjXCr1AF — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

Here are the final results of UFC Sydney:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Fabricio Werdum defeated Marcin Tybura by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Bec Rawlings by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad defeated Tim Means by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews defeated Bojan Velickovic by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Middleweight bout: Elias Theodorou defeated Daniel Kelly by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-26)

6. Featherweight bout: Alex Volkanovski defeated Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card

1. Flyweight bout: Ryan Benoit defeated Ashkan Mokhtarian by KO (head kick) - Round 3, 2:38

2. Lightweight bout: Nik Lentz defeated Will Brooks by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 2, 2:05

3. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa defeated Rashad Coulter by KO (flying knee) - Round 1, 4:35

4. Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho defeated Damien Brown by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Nadia Kassem defeated Alex Chambers by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

6. Flyweight bout: Eric Shelton defeated Jenel Lausa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

7. Heavyweight bout: Adam Wieczorek defeated Anthony Hamilton by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship next travel to China for UFC Shangai on November 25.