UFC Fight Night 138 results: Smith submits Volkan, Johnson outworks Lobov

After facing punishment in the opening rounds, Lionheart Smith got the opportunity he was looking for against Oezdemir in the third round and earned a win in UFC's debut in Moncton.

Smith took down Oezdemir after hurting him with strikes, then moved to the back of the floored Oezdemir and locked up the rear-naked choke to force the tap at the 4:26 mark of Round 3.

Third win, third finish, @lionheartsmith is on a streak in the LHW division. pic.twitter.com/6Vn0VawrqE — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 28, 2018

With that result Smith, who last lost at UFC Fight Night 125, makes it three wins in a row. While, Oezdemir, who lost to Daniel Cormier in February, has now lost two straight fights.

Meanwhile, Michael Johnson, despite failing to make weight, was on his game in the cage against Artem Lobov in the co-main event.

Using his advantage in the speed and reach departments, Johnson picked apart Lobov from a distance, putting him off-balance, but failed to knock him out. However, in the end after three frames, the result was a clear-cut unanimous decision for Johnson, who won with scores of 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Also in the main card there were decision wins for Andre Soukhamthath against Jonathan Martinez, Court McGee against Alex Garcia and Gian Villante took a split against Ed Herman. While, hometown's Misha Cirkunov defeated Patrick Cummins via submission.

Earlier in the prelims, Sean Strickland, Calvin Kattar and Don Madge earned stoppage wins. While, Nasrat Haqparast, Talita Bernardo, Arjan Bhullar and Stevie Ray won via unanimous decision.

Check out the final results of UFC Moncton:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith defeated Volkan Oezdemir by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 4:26

2. Featherweight bout: Michael Johnson defeated Artem Lobov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov defeated Patrick Cummins by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 1, 2:40

4. Bantamweight bout: Andre Soukhamthath defeated Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante defeated Ed Herman by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-29)

6. Welterweight bout: Court McGee defeated Alex Garcia by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-28)

HUGE right hand over the top drops Fishgold!@CalvinKattar gets the TKO win in round 1! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/q5vA0c0kFK — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Sean Strickland defeated Nordine Taleb by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 3:10

2. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast defeated Thibault Gouti by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26)

3. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar defeated Chris Fishgold by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:11

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Talita Bernardo defeated Sarah Moras by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Don Madge defeated Te Edwards by knockout (high kick) - Round 2, 0:14

6. Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar defeated Marcelo Golm by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

7. Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray defeated Jessin Ayari by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)