UFC Fight Night 151 results: Cowboy dominates Iaquinta for decision win

Cerrone used his wide variety of strikes on Iaquinta and after 25 minutes of nonstop action, the judges scored the match 49-45, 49-45, and 49-46 in Cerrone's favour. This was Cowboy's third consecutive win and fourth in his past five. After the bout Cerrone called out Conor McGregor.

"I want the title, whatever that means. Unless, Conor McGregor, you want to fight me in July," Cerrone said. "I'm ready. Fourth of July, let's do it."

The unanimous decision victory was Cerrone's 23rd in the UFC, while it was a second loss in three for the Raging Al Iaquinta.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson took home scores of 29-28 twice and 30-27 for a decision win over Elias Theodorou in the middleweight bout which took place as the co-main event.

The result meant, Brunson got back to the win column after a loss to Israel Adesanya in his previous outing, while Theodorou saw his three-fight streak snapped.

Also on the main card, Shane Burgos took a split decision over Cub Swanson with scores of 27-30, 30-27, 29-28 in a featerweight bout. Merab Dvalishvil defeated Brad Katona via unanimous decision with a trio of 30-27 scores in a bantamweight bout.

In the main card opener, Andrew Sanchez was given a trio of 29-28 scores for a unanimous decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault in a middleweight bout. And in the only stoppage win on the main card, Walt Harris wasted very little time for first-round finish of Sergey Spivak in the clash of heavyweights.

Earlier in the prelims, there were decision wins for Vince Morales, Nordine Taleb, Arjan Bullar and Cole Smith, while Macy Chiasson (TKO) and Matt Sayles (submission) earned stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Fight Night 151:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45)

2. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson defeated Elias Theodorou by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

3. Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos defeated Cub Swanson by split decision (27-30, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvil defeated Brad Katona by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris defeated Sergey Spivak by TKO (knees, punches) - Round 1, 0:50

6. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson defeated Sarah Moras by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:22

2. Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales defeated Aiemann Zahabi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb defeated Kyle Prepolec by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 20-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Matt Sayles defeated Kyle Nelson by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 3, 3:16

5. Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar defeated Juan Adams by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

6. Bantamweight bout: Cole Smith defeated Mitch Gagnon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)