UFC Fight Night 152: Dos Anjos vs. Lee fight card and schedule

Location, date, start time and where to watch

When and where is UFC Fight Night 152 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (May 18) at the Blue Arena in Rochester, New York. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (May 19) in India.

What time does UFC Rochester start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (May 19); 5 PM Local Time (May 18); 9 PM GMT (May 18). Meanwhile, the main card starts at 5.30 AM IST (May 19); 8 PM Local Time (May 18); 12 AM GMT (May 19).

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 152 in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India. Plus, one can also stream the main card using Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the preliminary card can only be streamed in India using the UFC Fight Pass.

Main Event: Dos Anjos vs. Lee preview

Dos Anjos has always been a top contender since joining UFC over a decade ago and he has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport. He holds impressive victories over former champions Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson and Robbie Lawler. Dos Anjos now aims to work his way back into the title picture by spoiling Lee's welterweight debut and earning his eighth UFC post-fight bonus.

On the other hand, Lee will look to make a statement on his welterweight debut. While at lightweight, Lee impressed with notable stoppage victories over Francisco Trinaldo, Michael Chiesa and Edson Barboza. Now, he will look to make an immediate impact in his new division by being the first man to finish Dos Anjos at 170-pounds.

"I know there are no easy fights in the @UFC, but the champion has to face everybody — you’ve got to beat everybody if you want to be champion — so it doesn’t matter who I fight.” - Antonio Carlos Junior (@caradesapatojr) just wants to fight #UFCRochesterhttps://t.co/AJbslx0xFv — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 14, 2019

Co-main event: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Ian Heinisch preview

A multiple champion in jiu jitsu and the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 Heavyweight tournament, Antonio Carlos Junior comes into weekend's bout on a five-fight winning streak, which includes four submission wins. During his nine fight UFC career, Cara de Sapato has had impressive wins over Tim Boetsch and Jack Marshman. He is currently ranked 12th and will look to move into the top 10 by extended his winning streak.

Heinisch, meanwhile, will be making his second appearance in the Octagon. In his first fight in the UFC, Heinisch earned a decision win over Cezar Ferreira at UFC Fight Night 140. He also impressed during the Dana White's Contender Series with a first round KO. The Hurricane Heinisch is also known for his finishing ability as three of his last four fights have ended in knock outs.

Prelims headliner: Ladd vs Eubanks preview

Ladd, who is one of the top rising women's prospects in the UFC, aims to break into the top-5 rankings for the first time in her career. Ladd has finished all but one of her opponents, including stopping former title challenger Tonya Evinger and multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Lina Lansberg. Now, Ladd looks to improve on the only decision victory on her resume by being the first person to finish Eubanks in their rematch.

Eubanks, who is a multiple-time jiu-jitsu world champion, will make her bantamweight debut this weekend. A finalist on The Ultimate Fighter: 26, Eubanks has established herself as one of the top contenders in women's MMA by following her appearance on the show with dominant victories over Lauren Murphy and Roxanne Modafferi. Now, Eubanks looks to even the score with Ladd and show that she is worthy of title contention in any division she competes in.

Bumped up to the main card... Lets goooo 🔪🔪#UFCRochester pic.twitter.com/CWzYSB9vs4 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 12, 2019

The scheduled fight card for UFC Rochester

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

2. Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Ian Heinisch

3. Women's Featherweight bout: Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer

4. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Derrick Krantz

5. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Nik Lentz

6. Lightweight bout: Davi Ramos vs. Austin Hubbard

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Sijara Eubanks

2. Featherweight bout: Michael Trizano vs. Grant Dawson

3. Lightweight bout: Desmond Green vs. Charles Jourdain

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

5. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts vs. Michel Pereira

6. Middleweight bout: Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

7. Featherweight bout: Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa