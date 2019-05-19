English

UFC Fight Night 152 results: Dos Anjos submits Lee; Heinisch outworks Junior

By
Rafael dos Anjos (left) punches Kevin Lee during the main event of UFC Fight Night 152 (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
New York, May 19: Rafael dos Anjos submitted Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152: Dos Anjos vs. Lee at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on Saturday (May 18).

The bout was Lee's debut at Welterweight and the excited former interim lightweight challenger started quickly to set the pace, but he found it hard to maintain that throughout the fight.

And after three rounds of back-and-forth action, Lee started to struggle and dos Anjos used the opportunity to finish things off with an arm-triangle choke at 3:47 of the fourth round. The victory meant, Dos Anjos snapped a two-fight losing streak, while it handed Lee third loss in his past four fights.

In the co-main event, Ian Heinisch outworked Antonio Carlos Junior to earn a trio of 29-28 scores for a decision win. And in doing so Heinisch snapped Junior's five-fight winning streak.

Also on the main card, Feilcia Spencer submitted Megan Anderson in the first round of a women's featherweight bout. Vicente Luque stopped Derrick Krantz in the first round of a welterweight bout, while Charles Oliveira knocked out Nik Lentz in a lightweight bout.

Plus, Davi Ramos defeated Austin Hubbard with a trio of 30-27 scores for a decision win in a lightweight bout which opened the main card of UFC Rochester.

Earlier in the prelims, Aspen Ladd and Desmond Green earned decision wins in a card dominated by stoppages which included wins for Michel Pereira, Grant Dawson, Ed Herman, Zak Cummings and Julio Arce.

Here are the final results of UFC Rochester:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos defeated Kevin Lee by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 1, 3:47

2. Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch defeated Antonio Carlos Junior by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Women's Featherweight bout: Feilcia Spencer defeated Megan Anderson by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 3:24

4. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque defeated Derrick Krantz by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 3:52

5. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Nik Lentz by knockout (punch) - Round 2, 2:11

6. Lightweight bout: Davi Ramos defeated Austin Hubbard by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd defeated Sijara Eubanks by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

2. Lightweight bout: Desmond Green defeated Charles Jourdain by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira defeated Danny Roberts by knockout (flying knee, punch) - Round 1, 1:47

4. Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson defeated Mike Trizano by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:27

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Ed Herman defeated Patrick Cummins by TKO (knee, punches) - Round 1, 3:39

6. Middleweight bout: Zak Cummings defeated Trevin Giles by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 3, 4:01

7. Featherweight bout: Julio Arce defeated Julian Erosa by knockout (head kick) - Round 3, 1:49

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
