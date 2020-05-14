UFC Fight Night 171 results: Teixeira dominates Smith to extend winning streak

The 40-year-old Brazilian Teixeira recorded a fifth-round TKO victory over Smith behind closed doors and now targets the UFC Light Heavyweight title, currently held by Jon Jones.

Teixeira (31-7) is on a run of four straight wins, his best such streak since 2013, and is looking for a title. Smith, meanwhile has won two of his last four fights.

"You've got to open your mind, you've got to look for help when things start going wrong and that's what I did," he told ESPN. "And here I am baby, getting on a run for the title."

Teixeira added: "What did Rocky Balboa say? It's not how hard you hit, it's how hard you get hit and keep coming forward. That's what it's all about baby."

Smith at one stage told his corner his teeth were falling out, before being overpowered by Teixeira in the final round.

In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell welcomed Ovince Saint Preux to the heavyweight division and earned a split decision win by scores of 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28.

Also on the main card, there were decsion wins for Ricky Simon and Andrei Arlovski, while Drew Dober and Thiago Moises earned stoppage wins with Moises submitting Michael Johnson in the second round, and Dober finishing Alexander Hernandez by a second-round TKO.

In the preliminary card, Sijara Eubanks and Omar Morales earned decision wins, while Brian Kelleher and Chase Sherman picked up knock out wins.

Check out the final results of UFC on ESPN+ 29:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira defeated Anthony Smith by TKO (punches) - Round 5, 1:04

2. Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell defeated Ovince Saint by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Drew Dober defeated Alexander Hernandez by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:25

4. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon defeated Ray Borg by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski defeated Phillipe Lins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises defeated Michael Johnson by submission (heel hook) - Round 2, 0:25

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks defeated Sarah Moras by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

2. Lightweight bout: Omar Morales defeated Gabriel Benitez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher defeated Hunter Azure by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 3:42

4. Heavyweight bout: Chase Sherman defeated Ike Villanueva by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:49

(With OPTA inputs)