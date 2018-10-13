English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UFC: Khabib, McGregor temporarily suspended for brawl

By
Khabib and McGregor suspended by NSAC
Khabib and McGregor suspended by NSAC

Las Vegas, October 13: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for their post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

The NSAC will meet again on October 24 to discuss further penalties and whether to withhold Khabib's purse or not.

Unbeaten Russian Khabib defeated star McGregor by rear-naked choke to defend his lightweight title in Las Vegas last week.

Khabib then got into a confrontation with McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis.

Lightweight champion Khabib scaled the cage and got into a fight with Danis, which started a chain of events with punches thrown both inside and out of the octagon.

McGregor is being reviewed for possibly throwing a punch at one of Khabib's team-mates.

The Irishman was pushed and punched by two of Khabib's other team-mates after the fight ended.

On Thursday, Khabib posted on Instagram he would quit UFC if the promotion cut ties with his team-mate Zubaira Tukhugov, who was one of the men seen punching McGregor.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue