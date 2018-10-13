UFC: Khabib, McGregor temporarily suspended for brawl

Las Vegas, October 13: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for their post-fight brawl at UFC 229.
The NSAC will meet again on October 24 to discuss further penalties and whether to withhold Khabib's purse or not.
Unbeaten Russian Khabib defeated star McGregor by rear-naked choke to defend his lightweight title in Las Vegas last week.
Khabib then got into a confrontation with McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis.
Lightweight champion Khabib scaled the cage and got into a fight with Danis, which started a chain of events with punches thrown both inside and out of the octagon.
McGregor is being reviewed for possibly throwing a punch at one of Khabib's team-mates.
The Irishman was pushed and punched by two of Khabib's other team-mates after the fight ended.
On Thursday, Khabib posted on Instagram he would quit UFC if the promotion cut ties with his team-mate Zubaira Tukhugov, who was one of the men seen punching McGregor.