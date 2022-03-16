English
UFC London 2022: Volkov vs. Aspinall fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

By
UFC returns to London for first time since 2019
Bengaluru, March 16: For the first time since 2019, the Ultimate Fighting Championship travel to London this weekend for UFC London 2022: Volkov vs. Aspinall, which is headlined by hard-hitting heavyweight showdown.

In the main event of UFC London 2022 (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 62 or UFC Fight Night 204), No. 6 ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov faces No. 11 ranked Tom Aspinall in a highly anticipated contenders' bout,

Meanwhile No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen meets fan favourite Dan Hooker who makes his return to the division in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, young phenom Paddy Pimblett faces finisher Kazula Vargas in a lightweight bout, while Gunnar Nelson locks horns with Takashi Sato at welterweight and Molly McCann faces Luana Carolina in an exciting flyweight matchup.

In the potential main card opener, Jai Herbert looks to hand Ilia Topuria his first loss in a lightweight bout right after featherweights Mike Grundy and Makwan Amirkhani battle in
the Octagon to close the preliminary card.

The prelims also features more British and European talent like Shamil Abdurakhimov, Sergei Pavlovich, Nikita Krylov, Paul Craig, Jack Shore, Timur Valiev, Cory McKenna, Elise Reed, Nathaniel Wood, Vince Morales, Muhammad Mokaev and Cody Durden.

Here is all you need to know about UFC London 2022:

Venue, date, timing and telecast information

When and where is UFC London 2022 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (March 19) at the O2 Arena in London, England. And due to time difference in India, the event will start late night on Saturday (March 19 and go into the early hours of Sunday (March 20).

What time does UFC London 2022 start?

The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, March 19). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, March 19) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 20).

Where and how to watch UFC London 2022?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.

UFC London 2022 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

2. Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

3. Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

4. Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

6. Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

2. Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

4. Bantamweight Bout: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

6. Bantamweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales

7. Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Main Event: Volkov vs. Aspinall Talking Points

Alexander Volkov looks to finish rising star Aspinall in spectacular fashion.

◦ 22 wins by KO, three by submission

◦ 15 first-round finishes

◦ Has won five of his last eight

◦ Holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Marcin Tybura and Walt Harris

Tom Aspinall aims to derail veteran Volkov and keep his perfect finishing rate.

◦ Nine wins by KO, two by submission 10 first-round finishes On seven-fight win streak

◦ Holds wins over Sergey Spivak, Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier

Co-main Event: Allen vs. Hooker Talking Points

Arnold Allen hopes to continue his win streak with a magnificent performance over Hooker.

◦ Five wins by KO, four by submission

◦ Three first-round finishes

◦ On 10-fight win streak

◦ Holds wins over Sodiq Yusuff, Gilbert Melendez and Nik Lentz

Dan Hooker intends to make a statement in his featherweight return by defeating the young phenom with a stoppage.

◦ 10 wins by KO, seven by submission

◦ 12 first-round finishes

◦ Has won eight of his last 12

◦ Holds wins over Nasrat Haqparast, Paul Felder and Gilbert Burns

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:55 [IST]
