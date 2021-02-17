UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, February 17: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continue their action in Vegas with a heavyweight contenders bout this weekend in UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis (also known as UFC Fight Night 185).

The fifteen-fight stacked card will be headlined by heavyweight title aspirants as No.2 ranked Curtis Blaydes meets No.4 ranked Derrick Lewis. The co-main event, meanwhile, will see No. 6 ranked women's bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira face No. 7 ranked Yana Kunitskaya.

Also on the main card, Charles Rosa squares off with Darrick Minner in an exciting featherweight bout. Plus, No. 10 ranked heavyweight contender Aleksei Oleinik makes his 75th professional appearance against rising Chris Daukaus.

While Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Rafael Alves welcomes newcomer Pat Sabatini at featherweight, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski goes for his third straight win against rising prospect Tom Aspinall in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Jared Gordon, Drakkar Klose, Luis Pena, Eddie Wineland, Julian Erosa, Shana Dobson, Chas Skelly, Aiemann Zahabi and Sergey Spivak among other MMA talent in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 19:

Stipe-Ngannou on the horizon... 🌅



Which heavyweight will put themself next in line? 🏆 #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/vqZ4cStXTA — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2021 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 19 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (February 20) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (February 21) morning. What time does UFC Vegas 19 event start? The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 9.30 PM GMT (Saturday, February 20) | 3 AM IST (Sunday, February 21). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, February 20) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, February 21). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 19? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 1 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, the whole card is shown on ESPN+, with the main card available in English and Spanish. On deck NEXT. ➡️



A full slate of fights next Saturday at #UFCVegas19! pic.twitter.com/tPueuKATmA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 14, 2021 UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis 2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya 3. Featherweight bout: Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner 4. Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus 5. Featherweight bout: Pat Sabatini vs. Rafael Alves 6. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov 2. Featherweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez 3. Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena 4. Bantamweight bout: Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda 5. Featherweight bout: Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa 6. Women's Flyweight bout: Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill 7. Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers 8. Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez 9. Heavyweight bout: Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa Main Event: Blaydes vs. Lewis talking points • Curtis Blaydes aims to stake his claim for a title shot by snapping Lewis' momentum to secure his fifth consecutive victory. ◦ No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender ◦ 10 wins by KO ◦ Holds record for most takedowns in UFC heavyweight history (59) ◦ On a four-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over wins over Alistair Overeem, Alexander Volkov and Junior dos Santos • Derrick Lewis strives to secure another shot at the title by becoming only the second person to stop Blaydes. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC heavyweight contender ◦ 19 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ On a three-fight win streak ◦ Holds UFC record for most heavyweight knockouts (11) ◦ Holds wins against Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov and Travis Browne 1 week out 😜🦊 #ufcVegas pic.twitter.com/0YFOqaNL1E — Yana Kunitskaya (@YanaKunitskaya1) February 12, 2021 Co-main Event: Vieira vs. Kunitskaya talking points • Ketlen Vieira looks to hold her spot on the 135-pound ladder by stopping Kunitskaya. ◦ No. 6 UFC women's bantamweight. ◦ Four wins by submission, two via KO ◦ Three first-round finishes ◦ 5-1 since joining the UFC roster ◦ Holds wins over former title challengers Sara McMann and Cat Zingano • Yana Kunitskaya hopes become only the second fighter to defeat Vieira and continue her climb up the ranks. ◦ No. 7 UFC women's bantamweight ◦ Seven wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Won three of last four bouts ◦ Holds wins over Julija Stoliarenko, Marion Reneau and Lina Lansberg