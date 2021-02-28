UFC Vegas 20 results: Gane dominates Rozenstruik for decision win as Ankalaev outworks Krylov

In the Main Event, heavyweight rankers Rozenstruik and Gane opened their fight with a nail-biting first round of feinting and testing, with the latter putting an exclamation mark on it with a big double leg takedown. Gane showed his versatility with speed and grappling in the second.

The third was a bit of a tester as both fighters showed respect for the other's heavy hands, then Gane inched forward in cage control in the fourth and fifth. Gane's speed and elusiveness paid off and got him a sweeping unanimous decision.

LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS - Heavyweight



5 - @Ciryl_Gane, #UFCVegas20

4 - Derrick Lewis

4 - Francis Ngannou

4 - Marcin Tybura — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 28, 2021

In the Co-Main Event, light heavyweight rankers #8 Nikita Krylov and #11 Magomed Ankalaev delivered a surprising three rounds of aggressive action.

The momentum swung into Ankalaev's favor deep into the third round with his dominion of Krylov on the ground and against the cage with control and punches, giving him the well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Also on the main card, in an exciting women's flyweight bout, Montana De La Rosa and Mayra Bueno Silva showcased their technical abilities on the feet and the ground.

De La Rosa landed takedowns and controlled with her cage work while Bueno Silva surged with damaging Muay Thai clinches and strikes. The scorecards came to a majority draw, including a point deduction from Bueno Silva for a first round cage grab.

Bantamweight rankers #8 Pedro Munhoz and #9 Jimmie Rivera put on a thrilling rematch contested on the feet with powerful strikes from both.

Munoz destroyed Rivera's leg with calf kicks, while Rivera stayed in the game with big combinations. The judges awarded the unanimous decision to Munoz, giving him well-earned revenge.

At featherweight, fan favorite Alex Caceres extended the longest UFC win streak of his career to four when dominated Kevin Croom across three rounds. A decisive third round showcase his striking and his grappling to an exhausted Croom to give him a unanimous decision.

WAY. TOO. MUCH.



Ronnie Lawrence just proved he has cardio for days 😤 #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/OwIm6MfUaV — UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2021

Earlier in the preliminary card, Thiago Moises (Lightweight), Alexis Davis (women's bantamweight) and Dustin Jacoby (catchweight 210.5 lb) earned decision wins, while Ronnie Lawrence stopped Vince Cachero via TKO in a bantamweight bout.

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane Final Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Nikita Krylov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs Mayra Bueno Silva was declared a majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz defeated Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres defeated Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises defeated Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Alexis Davis defeated Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

3. Bantamweight bout: Ronnie Lawrence defeated Vince Cachero via TKO at 2:38 of round 3

4. Catchweight (210.5 lb) bout: Dustin Jacoby defeated Maxim Grishin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)