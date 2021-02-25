UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, February 25: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continue it's series of action in Vegas with another heavyweight contenders bout this weekend in UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (also known as UFC Fight Night 186).

In the main event, heavyweight contenders face off as No.3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No.7 ranked Ciryl Gane, who have shot into the top ten with significant victories, will now fight to get a place higher in the division.

The Co-Main event of UFC Vegas 20 will feature light heavyweight rankers as No.7 ranked Nikita Krylov intends to defend his spot in the rankings against No.11 ranked Magomed Ankalaev.

Also on the main card, In an exciting women's flyweight bout, Montana De La Rosa tests her submission skills against Mayra Bueno Silva, while an exciting bantamweight rematch sees No. 8 ranked Pedro Munhoz look to avenge his 2015 split decision loss to No. 9 Jimmie Rivera.

Ashley Yoder meets Angela Hill in women's strawweight rematch and fan favorite Alex Caceres looks to extend the longest UFC win streak of his career when he faces Kevin Croom in a featherweight bout, which is listed to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Thiago Moises, Alexander Hernandez, Alex Oliveira, Sabina Mazo, Alexis Davis, Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby among other MMA talent in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane

The big fellas still own the Octagon 💢



Tune in this Saturday - LIVE on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/kmGD88G2sG — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2021 Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (February 27) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (February 28). What time does UFC Vegas 20 start? The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, February 27) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, February 28). The main card, meanwhile, will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, February 27) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, February 28). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 20? The main card is shown on Sony TEN 2 channel and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights are available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. #UFCVegas20 is right around the corner. Make sure you know which fighters are on the rise heading into the event ⤵️:https://t.co/5b7G7tDTY1 — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 24, 2021 UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva 4. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder 6. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom Preliminary card 1. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises vs. Alexander Hernandez 2. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis 4. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield 5. Bantamweight bout: Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence 6. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin Young, hungry and ready for the top.



🇸🇷 @JairRozenstruik vs @Ciryl_Gane at #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/BnTvlf2rg5 — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2021 Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane preview Knockout artist Rozenstruik intends to make the most of his second UFC main event by securing another spectacular victory. Among the most credentialed strikers in the heavyweight division, Rozenstruik has finished all but one of his wins by knockout, including former UFC champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos. He also holds the record for the second-fastest KO in UFC heavyweight history when he defeated Allen Crowder in just nine seconds. He now looks to secure an impressive finish and become the first person to defeat Gane. Gane, on the other hand, has quickly become the top prospect in the heavyweight division after debuting only a year and a half ago. An undefeated kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, Gane showed off his well-rounded skillset when he submitted his first two UFC opponents. Most recently, he delivered a high-level performance against former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, winning by knockout in the second round. Gane now plans on remaining undefeated in MMA and declaring himself as the next contender for the belt. RIVALRY OVER! @AnkalaevM made it clear the first wasn't a fluke 😳 #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/ApenqpG3Ow — UFC (@ufc) February 24, 2021 Co-main Event: Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev preview Krylov looks to build another long win streak and work his way into the championship conversation. Since joining the UFC roster in 2013 when he was only 21 years old, he has established himself as an elite contender in the division. He has finished all but one of his 27 victories, including wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Walt Harris and Ed Herman. Krylov now seeks to start 2021 off with a bang by becoming the first person to knock out Ankalaev. Highly touted prospect Ankalaev, meanwhile, intends to keep his momentum going and break into the division's top 10. Among the most well rounded athletes at light heavyweight, Ankalaev bounced back from a shocking, last-second loss in his UFC debut to win his next five bouts in a row. This recent streak includes knockouts over Ion Cutelaba (twice), Dalcha Lungiambula and Marcin Prachnio. He now aims to prove that he can compete with the best in the world by adding an emphatic finish of Krylov to his resume.