UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

|
Venue, date, timing and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (February 27) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (February 28).
What time does UFC Vegas 20 start?
The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, February 27) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, February 28). The main card, meanwhile, will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, February 27) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, February 28).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 20?
The main card is shown on Sony TEN 2 channel and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights are available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
|
UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane Fight Card
Main Card
1. Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane
2. Light Heavyweight bout: Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev
3. Women's Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
4. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera
5. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder
6. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom
Preliminary card
1. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises vs. Alexander Hernandez
2. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis
4. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
5. Bantamweight bout: Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence
6. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin
|
Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane preview
Knockout artist Rozenstruik intends to make the most of his second UFC main event by securing another spectacular victory.
Among the most credentialed strikers in the heavyweight division, Rozenstruik has finished all but one of his wins by knockout, including former UFC champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos.
He also holds the record for the second-fastest KO in UFC heavyweight history when he defeated Allen Crowder in just nine seconds. He now looks to secure an impressive finish and become the first person to defeat Gane.
Gane, on the other hand, has quickly become the top prospect in the heavyweight division after debuting only a year and a half ago. An undefeated kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, Gane showed off his well-rounded skillset when he submitted his first two UFC opponents.
Most recently, he delivered a high-level performance against former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, winning by knockout in the second round. Gane now plans on remaining undefeated in MMA and declaring himself as the next contender for the belt.
|
Co-main Event: Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev preview
Krylov looks to build another long win streak and work his way into the championship conversation. Since joining the UFC roster in 2013 when he was only 21 years old, he has established himself as an elite contender in the division.
He has finished all but one of his 27 victories, including wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Walt Harris and Ed Herman. Krylov now seeks to start 2021 off with a bang by becoming the first person to knock out Ankalaev.
Highly touted prospect Ankalaev, meanwhile, intends to keep his momentum going and break into the division's top 10. Among the most well rounded athletes at light heavyweight, Ankalaev bounced back from a shocking, last-second loss in his UFC debut to win his next five bouts in a row.
This recent streak includes knockouts over Ion Cutelaba (twice), Dalcha Lungiambula and Marcin Prachnio. He now aims to prove that he can compete with the best in the world by adding an emphatic finish of Krylov to his resume.