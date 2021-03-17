UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, March 17: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues it's action in Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland (also known as UFC on ESPN 21).

In the main event, No. 7 ranked Derek Brunson look to stop the momentum of rising No. 10 Kevin Holland in a thrilling middleweight contenders' bout, while No. 15 ranked lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie returns against surging former kickboxer Brad Riddell in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, hard-hitting heavyweights collide when Tai Tuivasa faces Don'Tale Mayes, Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Adrian Yanez aims to deliver another spectacular KO when he faces Gustavo Lopez in a bantamweight bout.

While Song Kenan faces Max Griffin in a clash of entertaining welterweight strikers, Dana White's Contender Series signee Cheyanne Buys is set to take on fellow newcomer Montserrat Ruiz in a women's strawweight bout which is expected to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Marion Reneau, Macy Chiasson, Leonardo Santos, Grant Dawson, Trevin Giles, Montel Jackson, Julia Avila, Julija Stoliarenko, Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Anthony Birchak in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 22:

ONE AND DONE 🤫



How good is this from @Trailblaze2top?!



📺📱 Holland takes on Brunson at #UFCVegas22 this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/XxVWQM3yLr — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 15, 2021 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 22 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (March 20) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (March 21) morning in India. What time does UFC Vegas 22 start? The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, March 20) | 4.30 AM IST (Sunday, March 21). The main card, meanwhile, will start at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, March 20) | 2 AM GMT / 7.30 AM IST (Sunday, March 21). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 22? The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, the main card will air on ESPN and will also be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, while the prelims will kick off on ESPN+ and ESPN2. SHOEYVASA!



Happy birthday to the one, the only, @BamBamTuivasa! 🍻👟🇦🇺



📺📱 Tuivasa faces Mayes this Sunday at #UFCVegas22 on ESPN and @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/UkGRITNkyT — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 15, 2021 UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Fight Card as it stands Main Card 1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland 2. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell 3. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Don'Tale Mayes 4. Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez 5. Welterweight bout: Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin 6. Women's Strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz Preliminary Card 1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson 2. Lightweight bout: Leonardo Santos vs. Grant Dawson 3. Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles vs. Roman Dolidze 4. Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader 5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko 6. Flyweight bout: JP Buys vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva 7. Bantamweight bout: Anthony Birchak vs. TBA Main Event: Brunson vs. Holland Talking Points Derek Brunson has his sights set on securing his fourth consecutive victory by turning back yet another rising contender. • No. 7 ranked middleweight contender • 12 wins by KO, three via submission • NCAA Division II wrestler • On a three-fight win streak • Holds wins over Edmen Shahbazyan, Lyoto Machida and Uriah Hall Kevin Holland is driven to pick up his sixth victory in a row to continue his ascent up the 185-pound ladder. • No. 10 ranked middleweight contender • 11 wins by KO, six via submission • First middleweight in UFC history to win five bouts inside a calendar year • On a five-fight win streak • Holds wins over Jacare Souza, Charlie Ontiveros and Joaquin Buckley Co-main Event: Gillespie vs. Riddell Talking Points Gregor Gillespie looks for an emphatic return by becoming the first fighter to defeat Brad Riddell in UFC. • No. 15 ranked lightweight contender • Six wins by KO, five via submission • 2007 NCAA Division I wrestling champion • Eight first-round finishes • Holds stoppage victories against Yancy Medeiros, Vinc Pichel and Andrew Holbrook Brad Riddell hopes to keep his momentum going with another show-stealing performance to crack the lightweight top 15. • UFC lightweight • Five wins by KO • On a six-fight win streak • Trains with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski • Holds wins over Alex da Silva, Magomed Mustafaev and Jamie Mullarkey Married couple to make UFC debuts Cheyanne and JP Buys both earned UFC contracts on season 4 of Dana White's Contender Series in 2020, and this weekend they will become the first married couple to make their UFC debuts at the same event. While DWCS veteran JP Buys takes on Bruno Silva in a flyweight bout in the prelims, his partner Cheyanne Buys, who is also a DWCS signee, takes on fellow newcomer Montserrat Ruiz in a women's strawweight bout in the main card.