UFC Vegas 23 results: Vettori outworks Holland as Allen dominates Yusuff in the headliners

The Main Event match between middleweight contenders #6 Vettori and #10 Holland opened with vicious exchanges, including tough kicks from Holland and strong wrestling from Vettori.

Vettori went for the takedown early in the second round and controlled Holland with ground and pound. As it worked so well, Vettori went to his clinch and takedown game plan again to dominate all of the remaining rounds for the well-earned decision win.

In the Co-Main Event, top featherweight prospects #10 Sodiq Yusuff and #11 Arnold Allen engaged with high level striking and scrambles.

Allen edged out round one with a knock down and cage control, and delivered another knock down by head kick in round two during a very competitive stanza.

In the final round, Allen put Yusuff straight to the cage and he responded with his own pressure. Allen's big moments scored him the victory in a tactical action-packed fight.

Also on the main card, Julian Marquez welcomed Sam Alvey back to the middleweight division with damaging punches then took some in return to close the first round.

Alvey began to find his timing in the second, but Marquez surged with massive combos and a knockdown which gave him the opportunity to slap on a back choke that put Alvey to sleep.

Women's strawweights #5 Nina Nunes and#11 Mackenzie Dern quickly engaged with their striking, then Dern hit the ground and methodically advanced positions to isolate an arm. She secured the armbar and forced Nunes to tap for the first round submission victory, cementing Dern's climb up the rankings.

Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez opened up the main card with the expected fireworks as they engaged quickly and furiously. Rodriguez started strong with combinations and low kicks, so Perry responded with a slam and ground control.

The process repeated in the second round, but Rodriguez's jab increasingly paid dividends. His one-two stole the third, giving Rodriguez the unanimous decision on all scorecards.

Earlier in the prelims, Joe Solecki, John Makdessi, Jack Shore, Luis Saldana and Da-Un Jung picked up decision wins, while Mateusz Gamrot, Jarjis Danho and Impa Kasanganay earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland results

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision

2. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen defeated Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision

3. Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey via second-round submission

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern defeated Nina Nunes via first-round submission

5. Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez defeated Mike Perry via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Joe Solecki defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision

2. Lightweight bout: Mateusz Gamrot defeated Scott Holtzman via second-round KO

3. Lightweight bout: John Makdessi defeated Ignacio Bahamondes via split decision

4. Heavyweight bout: Jarjis Danho defeated Yorgan De Castro via first-round KO

5. Bantamweight bout: Jack Shore defeated Hunter Azure via split decision

6. Featherweight bout: Luis Saldana defeated Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision

7. Light Heavyweight bout: Da-Un Jung defeated William Knight via unanimous decision

8. Welterweight bout: Impa Kasanganay defeated Sasha Palatnikov via second-round submission