UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland fight card, date, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, April 7: The Ultimate Fighting Championship resumes it's action at the Apex this weekend with a middleweight headliner in UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland (also known as UFC on ABC 2).

The event will also see the debut of the new VENUM-designed UFC Fight Kits, which marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership in which VENUM will be UFC's new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 23, top middleweight contenders clash as No.6 ranked Marvin Vettori battles No.10 ranked Kevin Holland in a thriller. In the co-main event, Arnold Allen faces Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout.

Also on the main card, Kyle Daukaus meets Aliaskhab Khizriev and Sam Alvey meets Julian Marquez in middleweight bouts, while Nina Ansaroff faces Mackenzie Dern in a women's strawweight bout.

In the potential main card opener, Mike Perry hopes to secure a vintage Knockout when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Jim Miller, Scott Holtzman, Erin Blanchfield, John Makdessi, Yorgan De Castro, Hunter Azure, Jordan Griffin and Da Un Jung among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 23:

When we're on @ABCNetwork, everything is bigger 💥



Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 23 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (April 10) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (April 11) in India. What time does UFC Vegas 23 start? The preliminary card starts at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 4 PM GMT / 9.30 PM IST (Saturday, April 10). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT / 7 PM GMT (Saturday, April 10) | 12.30 AM IST (Sunday, April 11). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 23 in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. FIGHT WEEK 🗣

💢 The Octagon returns on Saturday for #UFCVegas23 - LIVE on @ABCNetwork!



UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland Fight Card (As it stands) Main Card 1. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland 2. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff 3. Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev 4. Middleweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern 6. Welterweight bout: Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki 2. Lightweight bout: Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont Viana 4. Lightweight bout: John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes 5. Heavyweight bout: Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho 6. Bantamweight bout: Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore 7. Featherweight bout: Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin 8. Light Heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung vs. William Knight 9. Welterweight bout: Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov



Main Event: Vettori vs Holland Talking Points • Marvin Vettori aims to pick up his fifth consecutive win in emphatic fashion. ◦ No. 6 ranked middleweight contender ◦ Nine wins by submission, two via KO ◦ 11 first-round finishes ◦ On a four-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over against Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez and Cezar Ferreira • Kevin Holland makes a short turn around to continue his ascent up the 185-pound rankings. ◦ No. 10 ranked middleweight contender ◦ 11 wins by KO, six via submission ◦ 11 first-round finishes◦ First middleweight in UFC history to win five bouts inside a calendar year (2020) ◦ Holds wins over Jacare Souza, Charlie Ontiveros and Joaquin Buckley



Co-Main Event: Yusuff vs Allen Talking Points • Sodiq Yusuff looks to stake his claim as a future title challenger by becoming the first fighter to finish Allen. ◦ No. 11 ranked featherweight contender ◦ Six wins by KO ◦ On a six-fight win streak ◦ Undefeated since joining UFC roster ◦ Holds wins over Gabriel Benitez, Sheymon Moraes and Mike Davis • Arnold Allen hopes to push his win streak to double digits and send a message to the 145-pound division. ◦ No. 10 ranked featherweight contender ◦ Five wins by KO, four via submission ◦ On a nine-fight win streak ◦ Undefeated since joining the UFC roster ◦ Holds wins over former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez, Mads Burnell and Makwan Amirkhani