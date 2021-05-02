UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka gets into title contention with KO of Dominick Reyes

The long-anticipated clash between light heavyweights #3 raked Reyes and #5 ranked Prochazka delivered the excitement. From the opening bell, Reyes landed with his pinpoint striking and Prochazka blasted with his unique and powerful style.

In the second round, Reyes rocked Prochazka and the fight went to the canvas, but when Reyes recovered to his feet, Prochazka was there with a spinning back elbow for the KO.

In the co-main event of the night, the featherweight thriller ended quickly in the first round when Giga Chikadze delivered a liver kick to Cub Swanson for the TKO victory.

Earlier, Ion Cutelaba ran through Dustin Jacoby in the first round of a light heavyweight bout, with furious takedowns and dominant striking, and Jacoby began to find his defense in the second. The third round was a stand and bang battle, and the final scorecards came to a split draw.

Meanwhile, #15 middleweight contender Sean Strickland patiently walked down Krzysztof Jotko and employed conservative, successful striking to take the unanimous decision.

In the main card opener, #2 ranked Merab Dvalishvili handed a big loss to #13 Cody Stamann by unanimous decision through three rounds of relentless takedowns and surprising striking output in a bantamweight bout.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Randa Markos was disqualified in a women's strawweight bout against Luana Pinheiro after an illegal upkick, while the likes of TJ Brown, Luana Carolina, Loma Lookboonmee, Felipe Colares and Andreas Michailidis earned decision wins.

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Jiri Prochazka def. Dominick Reyes via KO at 4:29 of round two

2. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze defeated Cub Swanson via first-round TKO

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby resulted in a split draw

4. Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland defeated Krzysztof Jotko via unanimous decision

5. Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili defeated Cody Stamann via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Luana Pinheiro defeated Randa Markos via disqualification

2. Featherweight bout: TJ Brown defeated Kai Kamaka via split decision

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Luana Carolina defeated Poliana Botelho via split decision

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee defeated Sam Hughes via unanimous decision

5. Featherweight bout: Felipe Colares defeated Luke Sanders via unanimous decision

6. Middleweight bout: Andreas Michailidis defeated KB Bhullar via unanimous decision