UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event, top five light heavyweight contenders clash as No. 3 ranked Dominick Reyes takes on No. 5 Jiri Prochazka. In the co-main event, an exciting featherweight bout pits the always-entertaining Cub Swanson against rising prospect Giga Chikadze.

Also on the main card, Ion Cutelaba takes on Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, while No. 15 ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland locks horns with Krzysztof Jotko.

Plus, top 15 bantamweight grapplers face off as No. 12 ranked Merab Dvalishvili meets No. 13 Cody Stamann, while Poliana Botelho and Luana Carolina battle in a flyweight bout billed to open the main card.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Randa Markos, Gabriel Benitez, Loma Lookboonmee and Luke Sanders among other exciting MMA talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka

UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka Fight Card

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

2. Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Giga Chikadze

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby

4. Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Krzysztof Jotko

5. Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro

2. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Jonathan Pearce

3. Featherweight bout: Kai Kamaka III vs. T.J. Brown

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes

5. Featherweight bout: Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Colares

6. Middleweight bout: Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar

Date, Venue, Timing and TV info of UFC Vegas 25:

The event takes place on Saturday (May 1) at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (May 2) in India. The main card will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 from 7.30 AM IST and also streamed live via Sony LIV.