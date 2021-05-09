UFC Vegas 26 results: Rodriguez earns decision win against Waterson, Morono stops Cowboy

The Main Event top rankers women's flyweight bout between #6 Rodriguez and #9 Waterson showcased nail-biting flurries of crisp, creative striking. Rodriguez ramped up the aggression in the third, throwing a myriad of combinations, and Waterson surged in the fourth with a takedown and full control.

In the final round, Waterson's kicks visibly damaged the head and body, while Rodriguez continued with head punches in bunches. The exciting, competitive fight went to Rodriguez by unanimous decision.

In the Co-Main Event, Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono faced each other with bad intentions, looking for the KO right from the start. Morono found his timing, landed a big right hand, and then battered Cowboy until the referee jumped in to halt the fight.

Also on the main card, Welterweight contenders #9 Neil Magny and #10 Geoff Neal was a back and forth striking and cage wrestling chess match. Magny's strategy throughout three rounds won the unanimous decision.

Maurice Greene and Marcos Rogerio De Lima threw heavy hands in the opening of their heavyweight bout, but De Lima's takedowns and ground control for the remainder of the fight earned him the unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Lightweight rankers #12 Diego Ferreira and #14 Gregor Gillespie put on a blistering first round of furious striking and brilliant scrambles. Gillespie assaulted with takedowns in the second, got back position, and earned the referee stoppage to strikes when Ferreira could no longer defend himself on the ground.

The opening middleweight battle between Dana White's Contender Series veterans saw momentum swing wildly as Phil Hawes increased his relentless punching combinations against the grueling wrestling of Kyle Daukaus. The scorecards reflected it, with a unanimous decision win going to Hawes.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the women's strawweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill was canceled from the card.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Michael Trizano and Junyong Park claimed decision wins against Ludovit Klein and Tafon Nchukwi respectively, while Carlston Harris earned a stoppage win over Christian Aguilera.

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson Final Results

Main Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Marina Rodriguez defeated Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision

2. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono defeated Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO

3. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny defeated Geoff Neal via unanimous decision

4. Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Maurice Greene via unanimous decision

5. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie defeated Diego Ferreira via second-round TKO

6. Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes defeated Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Michael Trizano defeated Ludovit Klein via unanimous decision

2. Middleweight bout: Junyong Park defeated Tafon Nchukwi via majority decision

3. Welterweight bout: Carlston Harris defeated Christian Aguilera via first-round technical submission