UFC Vegas 30 results and recap: Gane outworks Volkov to cement himself as heavyweight contender

In the main event, No.3 ranked Gane and No.5 ranked Volkov did as promised and went toe to toe with punches and kicks in the heavyweight bout. Gane patiently mounted his offense over five rounds behind a jab and good distance against the lofty Volkov, and it earned him the unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux took on late notice stand in Tanner Boser at heavyweight. Boser was able to take the first round on volume, so Saint Preux came on strong with his grappling in the second. Boser was able to get back to his feet and delivered a knee and a punch for the KO victory.

Ciryl Gane talks about extending his win streak to nine while continuing to make a strong case for a title shot.



Also on the main card, Bantamweights Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev delivered a high level, technical performance. Valiev had the higher output in the first, then Barcelos landed bombs for the knock down in the second round. The third saw Valiev return to his volume punches and it won him the unanimous decision on the scorecards.

At featherweight, Andre Fili made his return to the Octagon in excellent fashion against Daniel Pineda by putting together combinations and pressure, but an accidental eye poke halted the bout and since it wasn't more than halfway through, it was ruled a no contest.

In a tough welterweight bout, Tim Means and Nicolas Dalby threw everything at each other, and it took him through all thee rounds. Means couldn't get the finish but his work put him ahead on the scorecards for the unanimous decision win.

In the main card opening bout at lightweight, Renato Moicano made it clear he wanted to get Jai Herbert to the canvas and that's what he did, getting the finish by rear naked choke in the second round.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Charles Rosa and Damir Hadzovic claimed decision wins, while the rest of the card - Kennedy Nzechukwu, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jeremiah Wells, Marcin Prachnio and Julia Avila - earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 30 Final Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane defeated Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

2. Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser defeated Ovince Saint Preux via second-round KO (punches)

3. Bantamweight bout: Timur Valiev defeated Raoni Barcelos via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda resulted in a No Contest (accidental eye poke)

5. Welterweight bout: Tim Means defeated Nicolas Dalby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Renato Moicano defeated Jai Herbert via second-round submission (rear naked choke)

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Danilo Marques via third-round TKO (punches)

2. Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Michel Prazeres via second-round submission (rear naked choke)

3. Welterweight bout: Jeremiah Wells defeated Warlley Alves via second-round KO (punches)

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Marcin Prachnio defeated Ike Villanueva via second-round TKO (body kick)

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila defeated Julija Stoliarenko via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

6. Featherweight bout: Charles Rosa defeated Justin Jaynes via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

7. Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic defeated Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)