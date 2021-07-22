UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

|
Venue, Date, Timings and Telecast Information
When and where is UFC Vegas 32 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (July 24) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (July 25) morning.
What time does UFC Vegas 32 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, July 24) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 25). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM (Saturday, July 24) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 25).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 32?
The main card can only be streamed live via Sony LIV in India as the channels are telecasting Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
|
UFC Vegas 32 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Bantamweight bout: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw
2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson
3. Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva
4. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner
5. Women's Flyweight bout: Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber
6. Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams
Preliminary Card
1. Middleweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen
2. Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch
3. Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez
4. Bantamweight bout: Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell
5. Women's Flyweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed
6. Women's Strawweight bout: Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy
|
Main Event: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw Talking Points
Cory Sandhagen looks to add another former UFC champion to his resume to stake his claim for a title shot.
● No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender
● Six wins via KO, three by submission
● Six first-round finishes
● Has won nine of his last 10 and two in a row
● Holds wins over Frankie Edgar, Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao
TJ Dillashaw has his sights set on making a statement and positioning himself for an opportunity to reclaim the belt.
● Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion
● Eight wins via KO, three by submission
● Has won four of last five
● First fight since January 2019
● Holds wins over Cody Garbrandt (twice), Renan Barao (twice) and John Lineker
|
Co-Main Event: Ladd vs Chiasson Talking Points
Aspen Ladd aims to remind the 135-pound division that she's more dangerous than ever.
● No. 3 ranked women's bantamweight contender
● Six wins via KO, one by submission
● Has won four of five bouts since joining UFC roster
● Holds stoppage wins against Yana Kunitskaya, Tonya Evinger and Lina Lansberg
Macy Chiasson intends to get right back in the mix with a statement performance.
● No. 9 ranked women's bantamweight contender
● Three wins via KO, two by submission
● Has won five of six since joining UFC roster
● Holds wins over Marion Reneau, Shanna Young and Sarah Moras