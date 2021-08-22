UFC Vegas 34 results and recap: Cannonier takes decision win over Gastelum in grueling 5-round main event

In a competitive, back and forth main event, No. 3 ranked Cannonier and No. 9 ranked Gastelum stayed in the center of the Octagon and engaged with powerful kicks and punches throughout all five rounds.

A knockdown by Cannonier and his striking output swayed the judges to award the unanimous decision to him. Following the bout, Cannonier said, "It's always glorious to go 5 rounds with a guy like Kelvin, so winning is even more glorious. Hopefully, I get a title shot, but the right name might make me say yes (to another match up)."

In the co-main event, UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida made his 31st walk to the Octagon to face Olympic medalist Mark O. Madsen. It was a three-round brawl with hard hits and grueling clinches.

At the end, Madsen remained undefeated with the split decision win on the scorecards. Madsen said, "I'm so proud that I can bring home a victory. That means more to me honestly than going to the Olympics. This is the biggest comeback of my career. Sharing the cage with Clay Guida was massive."

Earlier on the main card, flyweight contenders No. 3 ranked Alexandre Pantoja and No. 6 ranked Brandon Royval met in a wild, fast-paced fight. Pantoja's scrambles were fierce and he finally locked on a rear naked choke in the second round to force Royval to tap out.

The lightweight matchup between Vinc Pichel and Austin Hubbard lived up to its gritty billing with three rounds of tough-as-nails action, and at the end it was Pichel with his hand raised in victory.

On just 2 days' notice, Uzbekistan's Saidyokub Kakhramonov took on veteran Trevin Jones and was finally able to get a submission finish in the last round, while Parker Porter defeated Chase Sherman by unanimous decision in a heavyweight clash.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Austin Lingo and Brian Kelleher earned decision wins, while Josiane Nunes, William Knight, Ignacio Bahamondes and Ramiz Brahimaj claimed stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 34 final results

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Lightweight bout: Mark O. Madsen defeated Clay Guida by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

3. Heavyweight bout: Parker Porter defeated Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Saidyokub Kakhramonov defeated Trevin Jones by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 4:39 of Round 3

5. Lightweight bout: Vinc Pichel defeated Austin Hubbard by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Brandon Royval by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46 of Round 2

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Austin Lingo defeated Luis Saldaña by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher defeated Domingo Pilarte by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Josiane Nunes defeated Bea Malecki by KO (left hand) at 4:54 of Round 1

4. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight defeated Fabio Cherant by KO (left hook) 3:58 of Round 1

5. Lightweight bout: Ignacio Bahamondes defeated Roosevelt Roberts by KO (spinning wheel kick) at 4:55 of Round 3

6. Welterweight bout: Ramiz Brahimaj defeated Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:34 of Round 1