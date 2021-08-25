UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs Chikadze fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event, a striking fans' dream fight features as No. 9 ranked featherweight contender Edson Barboza clashes with No. 10 Giga Chikadze.

Meanwhile The Return of the Ultimate Fighter middleweight and bantamweight tournament winners coached by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega will be crowned in the co-main events.

The final middleweight bout will see Bryan Battle take on Gilbert Urbina, who is replacing Team Ortega's Tresean Gore due to injury, Salvadoran-Filipino Ricky Turcios faces Brady Hiestand in bantamweight finals.

Also on the main card, Kevin Lee returns to welterweight to take on rising star Daniel Rodriguez, while Team Ortega middleweights collide when Andre Petroski faces Micheal Gillmore.

And in the potential main card opener, Makhmud Muradov looks for another highlight-reel finish when he faces gritty veteran Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout.

The preliminary card also features top MMA athletes like Alessio Di Chirico, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Sam Alvey, Wellington Turman, Dustin Jacoby, Darren Stewart, JJ Aldrich and Guido Cannetti.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 35:

When and where is UFC Vegas 35 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (August 28) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (August 29).

What time does UFC Vegas 35 start?

The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, August 28) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 29). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (August 28) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 29).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 35?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, the main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, while prelims will air on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 35 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

2. Middleweight bout: Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina

3. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand

4. Welterweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

5. Middleweight bout: Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore

6. Middleweight bout: Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

2. Middleweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

4. Women's Flyweight bout: JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

5. Featherweight bout: Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

6. Bantamweight bout: Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti