UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

The main event features middleweight contenders No. 5 ranked Derek Brunson versus No. 7 ranked Darren Till in a bout almost guaranteed to end in spectacular fashion. The co-main event will be two heavyweight finishers on win streaks, #13 Tom Aspinall versus #14 Sergei Pavlovich.

Also on the main card, former UFC Flyweight Championship challenger Alex Perez faces Matt Schnell, while Alex Morono steps in to face David Zawada at welterweight.

Plus, Modestas Bukauskas plans to stop The Ultimate Fighter alum Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout and in the potential main card opener Paddy Pimblett makes his long-awaited UFC debut as he takes on Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card, will see the likes of Molly McCann, Ji Yeon Kim, Jack Shore, Liudvik Sholinian, Julian Erosa, Charles Jourdain, Dalcha Lungiambula, Marc-Andre Barriault, Jonathan Martinez and Marcelo Rojo in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 36:

Fighters are checked in and ready to put on a show this Saturday 👊



Date, Venue, Timings and Telecast Information When and where is UFC Vegas 36 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (September 4) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on September 4 and go into the early hours of Sunday (September 5). What time does UFC Vegas 36 start? The preliminary card starts at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 5:30 PM GMT/ 11 PM IST (Saturday, September 4). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (September 4) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 5). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 36? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+. Aspiring middleweight standouts looking to make a case for title contention



UFC Vegas 36 Fight Card Main Card 1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till 2. Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak 3. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell 4. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. David Zawada 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. 6. Lightweight bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini Preliminary Card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim 2. Bantamweight bout: Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian 3. Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain 4. Middleweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault 5. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo



Main Event: Brunson vs Till talking points Derek Brunson aims to keep his momentum going by stopping Till to reassert himself as a title threat. • No. 5 ranked UFC middleweight contender • 12 wins via KO, three by submission • On four-fight win streak • 14 first-round finishes • Holds KO wins over Edmen Shahbazyan, Lyoto Machida and Uriah Hall Darren Till looks to enter the middleweight top five with a vintage KO against Brunson. • No. 7 ranked UFC middleweight contender • Former UFC welterweight title challenger • 10 wins via KO, two by submission • Five first-round finishes • Holds wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone



Tom Aspinall is one to keep on your radar 📡



Co-Main Event: Aspinall vs Spivac talking points Tom Aspinall goes for another show-stealing performance to crack the heavyweight top 10. • No. 13 ranked UFC heavyweight contender • Eight wins by KO, two via submission • On six-fight win streak • Nine first-round finishes • Holds wins over Andrei Arlovski, Alan Baudot and Jake Collier Serghei Spivac fills in looking to secure his third win of the year. • No. 14 ranked UFC heavyweight contender • 6 wins by submission, 5 by KO • On three-fight win streak • Eight first-round finishes • Holds wins over Aleksei Oleinik, Jared Vanderaa and Tai Tuivasa