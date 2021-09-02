UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

|
Date, Venue, Timings and Telecast Information
When and where is UFC Vegas 36 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (September 4) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on September 4 and go into the early hours of Sunday (September 5).
What time does UFC Vegas 36 start?
The preliminary card starts at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT / 5:30 PM GMT/ 11 PM IST (Saturday, September 4). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (September 4) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 5).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 36?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.
UFC Vegas 36 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
2. Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak
3. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
4. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. David Zawada
5. Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
6. Lightweight bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini
Preliminary Card
1. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim
2. Bantamweight bout: Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian
3. Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain
4. Middleweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
5. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo
Main Event: Brunson vs Till talking points
Derek Brunson aims to keep his momentum going by stopping Till to reassert himself as a title threat.
• No. 5 ranked UFC middleweight contender
• 12 wins via KO, three by submission
• On four-fight win streak
• 14 first-round finishes
• Holds KO wins over Edmen Shahbazyan, Lyoto Machida and Uriah Hall
Darren Till looks to enter the middleweight top five with a vintage KO against Brunson.
• No. 7 ranked UFC middleweight contender
• Former UFC welterweight title challenger
• 10 wins via KO, two by submission
• Five first-round finishes
• Holds wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone
Co-Main Event: Aspinall vs Spivac talking points
Tom Aspinall goes for another show-stealing performance to crack the heavyweight top 10.
• No. 13 ranked UFC heavyweight contender
• Eight wins by KO, two via submission
• On six-fight win streak
• Nine first-round finishes
• Holds wins over Andrei Arlovski, Alan Baudot and Jake Collier
Serghei Spivac fills in looking to secure his third win of the year.
• No. 14 ranked UFC heavyweight contender
• 6 wins by submission, 5 by KO
• On three-fight win streak
• Eight first-round finishes
• Holds wins over Aleksei Oleinik, Jared Vanderaa and Tai Tuivasa