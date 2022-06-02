UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the hard-hitting heavyweight main event, No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov takes on No. 8 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik, while exciting featherweight contenders collide in the co-main event when No. 10 ranked Dan Ige faces undefeated No. 13 Movsar Evloev.

Also on the main card, The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 winner Michael Trizano squares off with Lucas Almeida at featherweight, while Dana White's Contender Series signee Karine Silva debuts against Poliana Botelho in a flyweight bout.

Plus, Ode' Osbourne locks horns with Zarrukh Adashev at flyweight after Alonzo Menifield faces UFC newcomer Askar Mozharov in a light heavyweight matchup that is expected to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card features the likes of Felice Herrig, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Alex da Silva Coelho, Joe Solecki, Damon Jackson, Daniel Argueta, Benoit Saint-Denis, Niklas Stolze, Tony Gravely, Johnny Munoz Jr., Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Jeff Molina, Andreas Michailidis, Rinat Fakhretdinov, Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 56:

One of the tallest KOs in MMA history 💥



[ AlexDragoVolkov | #UFCVegas56 | Saturday | Prelims 1 pm ET | Main Card 4pm ET | LIVE on ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/bqQt9WVh2K — UFC (ufc) May 31, 2022 Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Vegas 56 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (June 4) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (June 4) night and head into the early hours of Sunday (June 5). What time does UFC Vegas 56 start? The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, June 4). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, June 4) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 5). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 56? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, all bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+. 𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐔𝐙𝐙𝐄𝐑 🔔



[ #UFCVegas56 | Saturday | Prelims 1 pm ET | Main Card 4pm ET | LIVE on ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/kiWG8gnJec — UFC (ufc) June 1, 2022 UFC Vegas 56 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 2. Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev 3. Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida 4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva 5. Flyweight Bout: Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode' Osbourne 6. Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov Preliminary Card 1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz 2. Lightweight Bout: Alex da Silva Coelho vs. Joe Solecki 3. Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta 4. Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze 5. Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. 6. Flyweight Bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jeff Molina 7. Welterweight Bout: Andreas Michailidis vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov 8. Women's Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich I've arrived in Las Vegas. Ready for tree choppin'! 🌳🪓 #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/YCnM8ZVOA3 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (JairRozenstruik) June 1, 2022 Main Event: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Talking Points • Alexander Volkov intends to put the heavyweight division on notice by finishing Rozenstruik in impressive fashion. ◦ No. 7 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ 22 wins by KO, three by submission ◦ 15 first round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Stefan Struve • Jairzhinho Rozenstruik has remained a fixture in the heavyweight division's Top 10 and now has his sights set on dispatching Volkov with a highlight-reel performance. ◦ No. 8 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ 11 wins by KO ◦ Eight first round knockouts ◦ Holds wins over Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski "I feel a little disrespected."



Dan Ige (DynamiteDan808) is determined to prove doubters wrong at #UFCVegas56 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/1y7GHO8vrm — UFC News (UFCNews) June 2, 2022 Co-main Event: Ige vs. Evloev Talking Points • Dan Ige looks to become the first fighter to beat Evloev and defend his spot on the 145-pound ladder. ◦ No. 10 ranked UFC featherweight ◦ Has won 13 of his last 17 ◦ Six first round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Edson Barboza, Gavin Tucker and Mirsad Bektic • Movsar Evloev hopes to continue his run up the featherweight ladder with another impressive performance against the toughest opponent of his career. ◦ No. 13 ranked UFC featherweight ◦ Four wins via submission, three by KO ◦ Two first round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Hakeem Dawodu, Nik Lentz and SeungWoo Choi