UFC Vegas 60 results and recap: Sandhagen claims fourth-round stoppage of Song in bantamweight headliner

Main Event: Doctor stoppage hands TKO win for Sandhagen

In a pivotal match between top ten bantamweight rankers No. 4 ranked Sandhagen and No. 10 ranked Song, both showed their high level technique and strategy in a competitive first round.

In the second, Sandhagen cut Song's brow with an elbow and he continued to work on it through the fourth with creative offense, getting the doctor's stoppage TKO before the final round began.

After the TKO win, Sandhagen said, "Song's good, I hate that it ended that way, he deserved a fifth round. I won and I'm happy about it.

"I wanted to rob him of his power. The intention wasn't to get the takedown, it was to win the little minutes. That's how you win in MMA, I'm trying to play the sport part of it, too."

Co-main event: Rodrigues stops Njokuani

Middleweight knockout artists Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodriguez delivered a thriller with power strikes and knockdowns from both through the first round.

Njokuani scoring with a knee that opened a big cut in the first round. In the second, Rodriguez leveled up through the damage and ground and pounded his way to victory.

Following the win, Rodriguez said, "I know one thing, I'm born for this. I'm a Robo Cop. Chidi is a warrior. I'm grateful to fight against the greatest fighters in this cage. This is my house, I come to stay."

Other Main Card Action

For the angel: Andre Fili and his wife Melissa lost their first child before birth during fight camp, so his victory over Bill Algeo was earned working through grief and with determination. Fili showed his improvements in strategy, kicks and groundwork in his win by split decision.

From homeless to hero: Dana White said "Be Joe Pyfer" to all DWCS hopefuls, and Pyfer proved his worth in his UFC debut by knocking out Alen Amedovski in round one. Pyfer overcame childhood abuse and suffered homelessness before his dream to be in UFC finally came true.

Also, Rodrigo Nascimento edged Tanner Boser for a split decision win in a heavyweight bout after Anthony Hernandez claimed a submission win over Marc-Andre Barriault in the middleweight bout that opened the main card.

Preliminary Card Action

Damon Jackson lost his brother only a week before facing Pat Sabatini, but he stayed focused in order to deliver a performance to honor him. His first round TKO win was an emotional one which he shared with family at the Apex watching his fight.

Plus, Thailand's nine time world Muay Thai champ Loma Lookboonmee proved she's a now a complete MMA fighter in her unanimous decision win over Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Denise Gomes. Loma's striking was on point, and her wrestling and takedowns added to her success against Gomes.

Also, Trevin Giles, Trey Ogden and Javid Basharat earned decision wins on the preliminary card, which also saw Gillian Robertson and Nikolas Motta claim stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 60 Final Results

Main Card

1. Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of the fourth round

2. Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Chidi Njokuani via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round

3. Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili defeated Bill Algeo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer defeated Alen Amedovski via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one

5. Heavyweight Bout: Rodrigo Nascimento defeated Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

6. Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez defeated Marc-Andre Barriault via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson defeated Pat Sabatini via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one

2. Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles defeated Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee defeated Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden defeated Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson defeated Mariya Agapova via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round

6. Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat defeated Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta defeated Cameron VanCamp via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round