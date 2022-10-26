UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, No. 5 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar meets No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen in a thrilling battle of finishers, while middleweight knockout artists Tim Means and Max Griffin aim to steal the show in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Dana White's Contender Series signees Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Jared Vanderaa meet in a hard-hitting heavyweight bout after Josh Fremd squares off against Tresean Gore at middleweight.

In the main card opener, No. 13 ranked light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby collides with Khalil Rountree Jr. in a thrilling matchup of elite strikers after Phil Hawes and Roman Dolidze face off in a middleweight bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The prelims will also see the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Park Jun-yong, Joseph Holmes, Chase Hooper, Steve Garcia, Carlos Mota, Cody Durden, Christian Rodriguez and Joshua Weems in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 63 date, venue, telecast info and the full card:

A clash of 𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑻𝑬 featherweights take the spotlight Saturday



Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Vegas 63 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (October 29) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (October 30). What time does UFC Vegas 63 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 29) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 30). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 29) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 30). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 63? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, the entire card will be available on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 63 Card Main Card 1. Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen 2. Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin vs. Tim Means 3. Heavyweight Bout: Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta 4. Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore 5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze 2. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima 3. Middleweight Bout: Park Jun-yong vs. Joseph Holmes 4. Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia 5. Flyweight Bout: Carlos Mota vs. Cody Durden 6. Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems



UFC Vegas 63 Main Event Talking Points • Calvin Kattar sets out to stop Allen and put himself back on the road to title contention. ◦ 11 wins by knockout, two by submission ◦ 10 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Giga Chikadze, Dan Ige, and Jeremy Stephens • Arnold Allen looks to make the most of his first main event and add another big win to his resume. ◦ Six wins by knockout, four wins by submission ◦ 11 fight-win streak ◦ Holds wins over Dan Hooker, Sodiq Yusuff, and Nik Lentz



UFC Vegas 63 Co-main Event Talking Points • Tim Means looks to bring an exciting firefight to Griffin. ◦ 19 wins by knockout, five via submission ◦ Four-first round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Mike Perry, Thiago Alves, and Nicolas Dalby • Max Griffin aims to stop Means and deliver a show-stealing knockout. ◦ Nine wins by KO, two via submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Carlos Condit, Song Kenan, and Mike Perry