UFC Vegas 64 results and recap: Amanda Lemos jumps up the queue after TKO win over Marina Rodriguez

Strawweight contenders No. 3 ranked Rodriguez and No. 7 ranked Lemos engaged with respect for each others' power in their 5-round main event.

In the second, Lemos turned up the heat with a trip and back control on the ground, and earned the crashing finish in the third with an overhand right that stumbled Rodriguez, prompting finish by referee.

Following the win, Lemos said, "We started studying each other, but we worked on that punch so hard, we needed it, this was the strategy. When I hit her, I saw her legs wobbling a little bit. I didn't think twice, I had to finish her right there. Hey Dana, I'm here already. Put me as the backup for the title fight in New York."

In the co-main event, perennial welterweight contender No. 13 ranked Neil Magny earned a record for the most wins in the UFC welterweight division when he staved off the advance of No. 14 ranked Daniel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was up in the second with his powerful striking, then Magny surged in the third with grappling and got the tap to a D'arce choke.

After the win, Magny said, "It feels amazing, all the hard work is definitely paying off. It's been a long journey to get here, but I'm just getting started. I know Dan's a good fighter, but my goal is to be UFC champion, and he was just a guy in my way to get there."

Also on the main card, Shayilan's 39th MMA win turned into his first UFC finish as he rained down blows on Darrick Minner for a first round TKO.

Minner kicked Shayilan early, and they landed hard, but the damage was to himself as it compromised his leg. Shayilan followed him to the ground where all Minner could do was cover until the referee waived it off.

Plus, Tagir Ulanbekov started the guillotine on his feet then tapped out Nate Maness on the ground in just over two minutes. After getting sat down by a punch, Grant Dawson kicked out Mark O. Madsen's legs then finished him on the canvas with a third round submission.

In the preliminary card, Mario Bautista earned his second armbar in a row by submitting Benito Lopez it after bullying him around the Octagon. Jake Hadley delivered a well-rounded performance before submitting Carlos Candelario midway through the second round.

Polyana Viana hustled through Jinh Yu Frey in just 47 seconds for the swarming TKO win. Tamires Vidal collected a walk-off finish in her promotional debut, kicking off the card with a flying knee to the liver against Ramona Pascual.

UFC Vegas 64 Results

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos defeated Marina Rodriguez by TKO (punches) at 0:54 of Round 3

2. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny defeated Daniel Rodriguez by submission (D'arce choke) at 3:33 of Round 3

3. Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeated Darrick Minner by TKO (strikes) at 1:07 of Round 1

4. Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Nate Maness by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:11 of Round 1

5. Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson defeated Mark O. Madsen by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 3

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick defeated Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

2. Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista defeated Benito Lopez by submission (armbar) at 4:54 of Round 1

3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana defeated Jinh Yu Frey by TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1

4. Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Munoz defeated Liudvik Sholinian by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley defeated Carlos Candelario by submission (triangle choke and elbows) at 2:39 of Round 2

6. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal defeated Ramona Pascual by TKO (knee and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1