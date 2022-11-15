UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

UFC Vegas 65 will be headlined by a heavyweight contenders clash as No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 12 Serghei Spivac in a thrilling main event, while light heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba square off in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, exciting middleweights Cody Brundage and Rodolfo Vieira collide after Chase Sherman takes on undefeated prospect Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the heavyweight division.

Plus, Andre Fialho meets Muslim Salikhov in an intriguing welterweight matchup before Dana White's Contender Series alumni Jack Della Maddalena squares off with Danny Roberts in a welterweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card features the likes of Charles Johnson, Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Jennifer Maia, Maryna Moroz, Vince Morales, Miles Johns, Kevin Natividad, Ricky Turcios, Vanessa Demopoulos, Maria Oliveira, Brady Hiestand, Fernie Garcia, Natalia Silva and Tereza Bleda.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 65:

Fiiiiight weeeeek!Thebeast_ufc vs Spivac is LIVE SATURDAY on ESPNPlus! #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Yjl79rsGwO — danawhite (danawhite) November 14, 2022 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 65 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (November 19) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (November 19) and head into the early hours of Sunday (November 20). What time does UFC Vegas 65 start? The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, November 19). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, November 19) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 20). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 65? In India, the main card will shown live on Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the entire card will be available on ESPN+ in the United States. UFC Vegas 65 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac 2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu 3. Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage 4. Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta 5. Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov 6. Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts Preliminary Card 1. Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov 2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz 3. Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns 4. Bantamweight Bout: Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios 5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira 6. Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia 7. Women's Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda The KO king TheBeast_UFC returns at #UFCVegas65 💥 pic.twitter.com/pViUVo1s84 — UFC (ufc) November 14, 2022 Main event: Lewis vs Spivac talking points • Derrick Lewis returns to the Octagon to stop rising contender Spivac and make his way back to title contention. ◦ No. 7 ranked UFC Heavyweight ◦ 21 wins by knockout, one via submission ◦ Most knockout wins in UFC history (13) ◦ Holds wins over Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Aleksei Oleinik • Serghei Spivac sets out to stop Lewis and secure the biggest win of his career. ◦ No. 12 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ Seven wins by knockout, six by submission ◦ Nine first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy, and Tai Tuivasa ✅ 205.5 lb 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/KJJ1iV3wkg — Ion Cutelaba (ICutelaba) September 9, 2022 Co-main Event: Cutelaba vs Nzechukwu talking points • Kennedy Nzechukwu looks to make the most of his first UFC co-main event and stop Cutelaba with a statement performance. ◦ UFC light heavyweight ◦ Seven wins by knockout ◦ Holds wins over Karl Roberson, Danilo Marques, and Carlos Ulberg • Ion Cutelaba aims to recapture his momentum by spoiling Nzechukwu's moment with a highlight-reel finish. ◦ UFC light heavyweight ◦ 12 wins by KO, two via submission ◦ Holds wins over Devin Clark, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Gadzhimurad Antigulov