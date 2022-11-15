UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 65 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (November 19) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (November 19) and head into the early hours of Sunday (November 20).
What time does UFC Vegas 65 start?
The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, November 19).
The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, November 19) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 20).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 65?
In India, the main card will shown live on Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the entire card will be available on ESPN+ in the United States.
UFC Vegas 65 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
3. Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
4. Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
5. Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
6. Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Preliminary Card
1. Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
3. Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
4. Bantamweight Bout: Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
6. Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
7. Women's Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda
|
Main event: Lewis vs Spivac talking points
• Derrick Lewis returns to the Octagon to stop rising contender Spivac and make his way back to title contention.
◦ No. 7 ranked UFC Heavyweight
◦ 21 wins by knockout, one via submission
◦ Most knockout wins in UFC history (13)
◦ Holds wins over Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Aleksei Oleinik
• Serghei Spivac sets out to stop Lewis and secure the biggest win of his career.
◦ No. 12 ranked UFC heavyweight
◦ Seven wins by knockout, six by submission
◦ Nine first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy, and Tai Tuivasa
Co-main Event: Cutelaba vs Nzechukwu talking points
• Kennedy Nzechukwu looks to make the most of his first UFC co-main event and stop Cutelaba with a statement performance.
◦ UFC light heavyweight
◦ Seven wins by knockout
◦ Holds wins over Karl Roberson, Danilo Marques, and Carlos Ulberg
• Ion Cutelaba aims to recapture his momentum by spoiling Nzechukwu's moment with a highlight-reel finish.
◦ UFC light heavyweight
◦ 12 wins by KO, two via submission
◦ Holds wins over Devin Clark, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Gadzhimurad Antigulov