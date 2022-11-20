UFC Vegas 65 results and recap: Nzechukwu stops Cutelaba in the headliner; Lewis vs Spivac pulled from card

The originally scheduled main event Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac was cancelled midway through the event due to Lewis' illness, forcing a few changes to the card. A middleweight bout between Rodolfo Vieira and Cody Brundage was also pulled out from the main card.

Light heavyweights Nzechukwu and Cutelaba stepped up to take the headliner slot, and it was the former who scored an impressive second-round finish of "The Hulk."

In the new co-main event, heavyweight up and comer Waldo Cortes Acosta remained unbeaten as he won a three-round unanimous decision over Chase Sherman.

Also on the main card, Welterweight striker Muslim Salikhov rebounded from a rough first round against Andre Fialho to roar back and stop his foe in the third.

Plus, Australian welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena continued to impress, as he stopped Danny Roberts in the first round to extend his winning streak to 13.

In the main card opener, Charles Johnson scored his first UFC win with a split decision over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in a wild three-round flyweight bout that was moved up from the lead card after the main lost two fights.

On the lead card, Jennifer Maia, Miles Johns, Ricky Turcios, Vanessa Demopoulos and Brady Hiestand earned decision wins, while Natalia Silva stopped Tereza Bleda in the event curtain-raiser.

While there was no fight of the night bonus, four fighters - Kennedy Nzechukwu, Muslim Salikhov, Jack Della Maddalena and Natalia Silva pocketed an extra USD50k as performance bonuses.

Check out the final UFC Vegas 65 Results:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Ion Cuțelaba via TKO (knee and punches) at 1:02 of second round

2. Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Chase Sherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Welterweight Bout: Muslim Salikhov defeated Andre Fialho via TKO (spinning wheel kick and punches) at 1:03 of third round

4. Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena defeated Danny Roberts via TKO (punches) at 3:24 of first round

5. Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia defeated Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns defeated Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios defeated Kevin Natividad via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand defeated Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Women's Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva defeated Tereza Bleda via TKO (spinning back kick and punches) at 1:27 of third round