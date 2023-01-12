UFC Vegas 67: Strickland vs. Imavov Fight Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 67, No. 7 ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland steps in on short notice to face No. 12 Nassourdine Imavov at light-heavyweight, while fan favorite Dan Ige welcomes Damon Jackson to a crucial ladder-climbing match in the featherweight co-main event.

Also on the main card, exciting middleweights collide when Punahele Soriano takes on Roman Kopylov after No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira looks to stake her claim for a title shot when she takes on former title challenger and current No. 5 Raquel Pennington.

The main card will open with No. 11 ranked bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov taking on Raoni Barcelos after Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Claudio Ribeiro faces Abdul Razak Alhassan in an intriguing middleweight bout that is expected to close the prelims.

The preliminary card will also see the likes of Mateusz Rebecki, Nick Fiore, Javid Basharat, Mateus Mendonca, Allan Nascimento, Carlos Hernandez, Daniel Argueta, Nick Aguirre, Jimmy Flick, Charles Johnson, Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 67:

Madness in every fight! 😤



We all know what to expect whenever Sean Strickland steps inside the Octagon!



📺📱💻 Another main event is set for him this weekend! #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/Ynk2rxSLlm — UFC_Asia (UFC_Asia) January 11, 2023 UFC Vegas 67 Date, Timing & Telecast When and where is UFC Vegas 67 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (January 14) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on in the early hours of Sunday (January 15). What time does UFC Vegas 67 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, January 14) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 15). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, January 14) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 15). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 67? The main card will shown live on Sony Sports 2 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu/Tamil). The live streaming in India will be available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the entire card will be available on ESPN+ in the United States. UFC Vegas 67 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov 2. Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson 3. Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov 4. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington 5. Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro 2. Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore 3. Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonca 4. Flyweight Bout: Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez 5. Featherweight Bout: Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre 6. Flyweight Bout: Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson 7. Women's Flyweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks New opponent but the work stays the same 🥊Imavov1 preparing for Saturday's #UFCVegas67 main event! pic.twitter.com/yGyvG4ShnP — UFC (ufc) January 10, 2023 UFC Vegas 67 Main Event Talking Points • Sean Strickland looks to take out rising contender Imavov on short notice. ◦ No. 7 ranked UFC Middleweight ◦ 10 wins by knockout, four by submission ◦ Nine first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall and Brendan Allen • Nassourdine Imavov is determined to take out a top-ranked middleweight in Strickland and set himself up for a massive 2023 season. ◦ No. 12 ranked UFC Middleweight ◦ Five wins by knockout, four via submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Joaquin Buckley, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Ian Heinisch "[The UFC] is impressed with what I'm doing, so I'm gonna keep doing it and I'm not gonna change anything up."



Damon Jackson (DamonBJackson) looks to keep momentum rolling at #UFCVegas67 ⤵️:https://t.co/UBK0QTZMx8 — UFC News (UFCNews) January 11, 2023 UFC Vegas 67 Co-main Event Talking Points • Dan Ige sets out to deliver another highlight finish. ◦ No. 13 ranked UFC Featherweight ◦ Four wins by knockout, five via submission ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Gavin Tucker, Edson Barboza, and Mirsad Bektic • Damon Jackson enters his first co-main event with intentions of breaking into the rankings with an impressive win over Ige. ◦ UFC Featherweight ◦ 15 wins by submission, three via knockout ◦ Four-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Pat Sabatini, Daniel Argueta, and Kamuela Kirk