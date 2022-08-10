Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Full list of commentators in all languages and hosts for the inaugural season

Starting August 14, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the much-anticipated league in five languages on Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi & Marathi), and Sony TEN 4 (Telugu & Tamil). The league will also be available to livestream on their premium OTT platform SonyLIV.

Season 1 will see six teams: Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, Punit Balan & Badshah), Odisha Juggernauts (Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports), take on each other for the title of the first-ever Ultimate Kho Kho champion.

Host: The league has also roped in anchor, singer, actor, RJ, and Bollywood celebrity Aparshakti Khurana to host Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1. Joining Aparshakti is popular sports presenter Arjun Pandit along with Punjabi and Telugu movie actress Shruti Sodhi. The daily coverage on TV will end with a Live post-match analysis show featuring experts who will analyse the day's matches and preview the next day's encounters. The post-match show will also feature a presentation ceremony for each match day.

The debut season will initiate its proceedings with the campaign tag line 'India Maar Chalaang', which aims to popularise the jump players take during the game, and metaphorically represent the growth the sport will witness with this league.

Special shows:

Ultimate Kho Kho aims to accomplish the unattainable and will depict the sport's transition from mud to mat and pole to the podium as well as present India's next Kho-Kho superstars and their journey with human-interest programming to engage and familiarize audiences: Safarnama and Hunkar.

Safarnama documents the humane side of the athletes, their struggles, their journey, and their families. Hunkar introduces the audience to the world of each franchise and will highlight the players, coaches, and the behind-the-scenes of the making and strengthening of each team.

Promising an engaging programming line-up, Ultimate Kho Kho will present the league in five languages with a stellar commentary panel on Sony Sports Network:

English: Manish Batavia, Munish Jolly, Fardeen Sheikh, Anant Tyagi

Hindi: Sunil Taneja, Savi Srivasavata, Aayush Sharma, Atish Thukral, Ocean Sharma

Tamil: T N Raghu, Arun Venugopal, Aparna Rajkumar

Telugu: Sandeep Kumar, Swarnalatha, Avinash Kaitha

Marathi: Kunal date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant